Man dies after incident in Derby involving 'out-of-control' dog shot dead by armed police

23 April 2023, 18:36 | Updated: 23 April 2023, 18:39

Police were called to an address in Cameron Road, Derby, on Saturday morning
Police were called to an address in Cameron Road, Derby, on Saturday morning. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

A man has died after an incident involving an "out-of-control" dog that was shot and killed by armed police in Derby.

The man, who was in his 50s, was found seriously injured at an address in Cameron Road on Saturday, and Derbyshire Police have now said he died at the scene.

The dog, which the force said presented "a risk to officers and the public" was then shot dead by firearms officers who attended.

Police arrested a man in connection with the incident and he remains in custody.

Derby Constabulary said in a statement: “We are now able to confirm that the man injured during the incident in Cameron Road, Derby, died at the scene.

“His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

The force said there will be an increased police presence in the area as enquiries continue.

