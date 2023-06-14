Breaking News

Man, 34, dies on railway tracks in south London after police chase

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Kieran Kelly

A 34-year-old man has died on railway tracks in south London after being involved in a car chase with Metropolitan Police officers, the force said.

A chase began after a car heading towards Steatham High Road failed to stop for police at around 3.26am on Wednesday.

Officers followed the car for a short time, indicating it should stop, the Met said.

The car crashed in Brunswick Mews and the driver ran from the scene.

A police helicopter was called in to search the area and a man was seen lying on railway lines near Estreham Road.

The force said that once lines were made safe, officers and paramedics approached the man, who was then declared dead at the scene.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the incident, the Met added.

Updates to follow.