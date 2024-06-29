Man dies and seven taken to hospital amid fears of 'contaminated' sleeping pills

29 June 2024, 17:47

Seven people were treated at North Tees General Hospital in Stockton-on-Tees on Friday
Seven people were treated at North Tees General Hospital in Stockton-on-Tees on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

One man has died and seven others were taken to hospital after taking the sleeping medication zopiclone that police fear was "potentially contaminated".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cleveland Police said the man was believed to have taken pills from a possibly compromised batch of the drug, which could "cause significant illness or lead to an overdose".

It said the seven other people were treated at North Tees General Hospital in Stockton-on-Tees, on Friday after they were also understood to have taken the pills.

Six have since been discharged from the County Durham hospital.

The force appealed for anyone with information about the batch of medication or "concerns about drugs in the community" to get in touch.

Read more: E.coli outbreak claims first victim in England after at least 122 hospitalised

Read more: Labour vows to end 8am scramble for GP appointments and bring back family doctors

It issued a warning in a statement saying: "Officers are warning drug users of a potentially contaminated batch which could cause significant illness or lead to an overdose."

The NHS says the drug is a "type of sleeping pill that can be taken for short-term treatment of severe insomnia”, and is “only available on prescription".

Zopiclone takes around an hour to work and helps users fall asleep faster and stop waking in the night.

The drug is usually taken as a tablet but doctors can order it in liquid form.

It works by triggering a calming chemical in the brain called gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), according to the NHS website.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Reform leader Nigel Farage said: “I want nothing to do with them”

Reform UK withdraws support for three election candidates amid racism scandal

x

Keir Starmer 'shares his digust' at comments made by Reform UK canvasser as he shows support for Rishi Sunak

Jonnie Irwin's wife has made a heartfelt tribute

Jonnie Irwin's widow shares heartbreaking way she told kids their dad had died of cancer in heartfelt tribute

The warm, summery weather is not expected to continue into July

Met Office forecasts wet and colder weather for July as summery spell not expected to last

Barack Obama has defended Joe Biden amid calls for him to step down

Joe Biden given 'one week to stand down' by Democrats despite Barack Obama defending US President

Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search"

Renewed search underway in Tenerife for missing teen Jay Slater following plea for volunteers

Exclusive
Steven van de Velde was 19 when he flew from the Netherlands to the UK to meet the schoolgirl

Allowing Dutch volleyball player to compete in Olympics after he raped girl, 12, sends 'damaging message', says charity

An XL Bully has been shot dead in Manchester by police

'Dangerously out of control' XL bully shot dead by police after attacking members of public

England v Slovenia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024

Phil Foden pictured for the first time since birth of baby son as he returns to play for England in the Euros

The Ajuy caves are famous on the island and were declared a natural monument in 1987

British woman dies after being caught in the sea at famous Canary Island caves

Joe Biden hit out at Donald Trump as a 'one man crimewave'.

Joe Biden vows to stay in presidential race as he declares Trump a 'one man crimewave'

An 11-year-old girl had to be put on three weeks of kidney dialysis after eating a salad chicken sandwich.

Girl, 11, needed three weeks of kidney dialysis in E.Coli sandwich outbreak, as two victims start legal action

Daniel Duffield and Lauren Evans were found dead at home

Police investigating deaths of TV paramedic and girlfriend, 22, ‘not looking for anyone else’

Police have released an image of a suspect they want to speak to in connection with a 'series of homophobic hate crimes'.

Police hunt suspect behind ‘string of homophobic hate crimes’ as they issue photo of man vandalising pride flags

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into the shocking footage

Woman arrested after female prison officer filmed having sex with inmate in Wandsworth prison

A plane had to be escorted off the runway due to 'hot brakes' causing knock-on travel chaos.

Thousands of passengers hit by flight cancellations and delays at Gatwick Airport after plane issue with ‘hot brakes’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gavin Plumb was arrested at home

Moment security guard accused of plotting to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby is arrested at home in police raid
Jay Slater's best friend has spoken about their final call together.

Jay Slater’s best friend reveals he heard missing teenager ‘slipping on rocks’ in final phone call
Fire crews on the tarmac at Gatwick after the plane was halted due to 'hot brakes'

‘Disabled’ plane with 'hot brakes' on runway sparks chaos at Gatwick airport

Rishi Sunak has said he is angry about the racism against him

Rishi Sunak speaks of 'hurt and anger' at daughters having to hear Reform campaigner's P*** slur
Thousands of customers with HSBC, Nationwide, Barclays and Virgin Money have been affected

Thousands of HSBC, Nationwide, Barclays and Virgin Money customers hit by payment problems - and it’s payday
Gavin Plumb (l) and Holly Willoughby (r)

Obese security guard admits kidnap and rape chats about Holly Willoughby 'massively regrettable'
Daniel Duffield and Lauren Evans were found dead at home

Final call of TV paramedic made just an hour before he was found dead with girlfriend, as police launch murder probe
A Ryanair Boeing 737-8200 MAX at Palma de Mallorca earlier this month (File Image)

Ryanair Boeing 737 Max plunged 2,000ft in 17 seconds during flight to London Stansted

Jay Slater has been missing for nearly 2 weeks

Police hunting for Jay Slater call in volunteers to help with 'massive search' for missing teen on Saturday
Police arrested the activists

27 Just Stop Oil activists arrested in coordinated raid after group threatened to disrupt summer holidays

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit