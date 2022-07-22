Man dies after being swallowed by swimming pool sinkhole in front of horrified party-goers

22 July 2022, 18:43

A man has died after being swallowed by swimming pool sinkhole
A man has died after being swallowed by swimming pool sinkhole. Picture: Israel Fire and Rescue Service

By Emma Soteriou

A man has died after being swallowed by a swimming pool sinkhole in front of horrified party-goers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The victim, who has not been named, was dragged down with the water when it fell into the chasm on Thursday.

After a four-hour rescue operation, the man's body was located at the end of a long tunnel, according to the Sun.

Another man, aged 34, escaped but needed treatment from paramedics at the scene after injuring his lower body.

Around 50 people had been attending a work pool party at a villa in the town of Karmei Yosef in Israel when the incident occurred.

Footage showed the horrifying moment the base of the pool fell through, with locals rushing to the outskirts to avoid being sucked in.

Meanwhile, inflatables could be seen gradually getting drawn down the hole as people attempted to grab at those left.

Read more: Moment Royal Navy warship intercepts two Russian submarines in the North Sea

Read more: Three men charged with murder of British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon rainforest

Local media said rescuers were lowered underground wearing Go-Pro cameras as they searched for the man in the huge pit.

Paramedic Uri Damari told The Jerusalem Post: "When I got to the scene I saw a pit that had opened at the bottom of the empty pool.

"People who were at the site told me that the pit opened suddenly and within a few seconds all the water of the pool was pulled in.

"A 34-year-old man who pulled himself out of the pit was sitting outside the pool agitated.

"He suffered minor injuries to his head and limbs and after medical treatment we took him to the hospital."

Police have since opened an investigation into the death.

A helicopter was used to search for other possible sinkholes in the area.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Steve Bannon has been convicted after refusing to co-operate with a hearing

Donald Trump's former adviser guilty of contempt after skipping Capitol riots hearing

Next week's trains trikes will go ahead after RMT boss Mick Lynch said workers were determined to ensure their demands were met

Travel chaos for train passengers as RMT confirms next week's rail strikes will go ahead

GCSE and A Level results could be affected by the strike

Thousands of GCSE and A Levels results could be affected in AQA strike

Two Russian submarines have been tracked by a Royal Navy warship

Moment Royal Navy warship intercepts two Russian submarines in the North Sea

Dom Phillips was killed as he visited a remote region of the Amazon

Three men charged with murder of British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon rainforest

Kalinowska and Latoszewski will be sentenced for murder

Mother and boyfriend guilty of murdering 15-year-old son after months of torture

Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith was sentenced to 15 months

Ex-Irish soldier who fled to Syria jailed for 15 months for ISIS membership

Strikes have been called off at Heathrow over summer

BA workers call off Heathrow summer strikes after pay rise deal

Some social media activists have expressed anger after a girl scout group shared the story of a trans child

Girlguiding sparks trans row over interview with boy, seven, who lives as a girl

Tony Garnett with Sofiia Karkadym

Jilted mum breaks silence in Ukrainian refugee ‘home wrecker’ saga

Four new infringement procedures have been triggered by the European Commission

Brexit divorce bill could rise to £42.5 bn as EU launches fresh legal action

Jim Metcalfe slept on the sleeper train only to find it hadn't moved the next morning

Man beds down on sleeper train to London only to find it never left the station

Boris supporters bid to keep him in No10

Boris supporters threaten to picket Tory hustings to demand he stay in No10

Travel chaos: Holidaymakers face 'huge' queues on Eurostar and at UK airports

Travel chaos: Holidaymakers face 'huge' queues on Eurostar and at UK airports

Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'epic fail' says head of MI6

Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'epic fail', says head of MI6

Harry and Meghan

Harry wins High Court challenge against Home Office over police protection

Latest News

See more Latest News

Capitol Riot Bannon Trial

Steve Bannon convicted of contempt for defying Capitol riots subpoena
Iowa State Park Shooting

Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Libya

Child among 13 killed in renewed militia clashes in Tripoli

Netherlands World Court Rohingya

UN court rejects Myanmar claims in Rohingya ‘genocide’ case

Monkeypox-The Next STD

EU drug regulator recommends clearing vaccine for monkeypox

A protester tries to speak with an army officer at the site of a protest camp outside the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo

Ally of Rajapaksa political family appointed as Sri Lanka’s new prime minister
Brazil Amazon

Three charged over murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira
Koreas Information Blockade

South Korea to lift ban on North Korean TV and newspapers despite tensions
Election 2020-New York-Zeldin Attacked

Nominee for New York governor attacked at rally

Japan Defence Paper

Japan warns of rising global tension in wake of Russia-China military ties

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller

'Johnson promised us two new hospitals - instead we've lost an MRI scanner', says caller
Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting

Keir Starmer asked me if he should resign over issues under Corbyn - Wes Streeting
A furious Nick Ferrari summed up the issue

Nick Ferrari slams 'sanctimonious' BBC over Princess Diana interview
Caller's devastating terminal cancer fight leaves LBC listeners in tears

Iain Dale chokes up after caller's devastating terminal cancer story
Tonight with Andrew Marr | Rishi Sunak exclusive

Rishi Sunak with Andrew Marr 21/07 | Watch again

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr

Truss and Sunak are as different as Labour and Tories, says Marr
Hunt admits NHS 'needed more resources' while Health Sec but obeyed 'collective responsibility'

Hunt admits he thought NHS 'needed more resources' while he was Health Secretary
Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'

Jeremy Hunt backing Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race 'really on character grounds'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/07 | Watch again

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

'The establishment have won': Iain Dale's attack on media 'stitch-up' in Tory campaign

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London