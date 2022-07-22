Man dies after being swallowed by swimming pool sinkhole in front of horrified party-goers

A man has died after being swallowed by swimming pool sinkhole. Picture: Israel Fire and Rescue Service

By Emma Soteriou

A man has died after being swallowed by a swimming pool sinkhole in front of horrified party-goers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The victim, who has not been named, was dragged down with the water when it fell into the chasm on Thursday.

After a four-hour rescue operation, the man's body was located at the end of a long tunnel, according to the Sun.

Another man, aged 34, escaped but needed treatment from paramedics at the scene after injuring his lower body.

Around 50 people had been attending a work pool party at a villa in the town of Karmei Yosef in Israel when the incident occurred.

Footage showed the horrifying moment the base of the pool fell through, with locals rushing to the outskirts to avoid being sucked in.

Meanwhile, inflatables could be seen gradually getting drawn down the hole as people attempted to grab at those left.

Read more: Moment Royal Navy warship intercepts two Russian submarines in the North Sea

Read more: Three men charged with murder of British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon rainforest

Sinkhole opens up in the bottom of a swimming pool in Israel. Reports say one man was sucked in and died.pic.twitter.com/VBQbVrJnyp — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 21, 2022

Local media said rescuers were lowered underground wearing Go-Pro cameras as they searched for the man in the huge pit.

Paramedic Uri Damari told The Jerusalem Post: "When I got to the scene I saw a pit that had opened at the bottom of the empty pool.

"People who were at the site told me that the pit opened suddenly and within a few seconds all the water of the pool was pulled in.

"A 34-year-old man who pulled himself out of the pit was sitting outside the pool agitated.

"He suffered minor injuries to his head and limbs and after medical treatment we took him to the hospital."

Police have since opened an investigation into the death.

A helicopter was used to search for other possible sinkholes in the area.