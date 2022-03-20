Man who doused partner in petrol before setting her alight is jailed

Leigh Pateman, 43, was jailed for the terrible injuries he inflicted on his partner. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

By Asher McShane

A man who poured petrol over his girlfriend and set her on fire, leaving her with 90 per cent burns to the top half of her body, has been jailed for almost 18 years.

Leigh Pateman, 43, inflicted "irreversible" injuries on 42-year-old Ellen Marshall, after an argument at his Skegness home.

Ellen suffered life-changing injuries and is still in hospital.

Pateman poured a jerry can of petrol into Ellen's lap as she sat in an armchair after the row on 22 April last year. He then ignited it with his lighter.

He fled the scene but was later arrested at his mother’s house. Pateman claimed that the petrol had been bought for his strimmer, and that he had only poured the petrol on Ellen to scare her.

He also said he was simply 'messing around' with his lighter.

Emergency services were called at around 10.30pm and Ellen was rushed to hospital with between 80 per cent and 90 per cent burns to the top half of her body.

She was transferred to a specialist burns unit and underwent around 12 hours of surgery, having been given less than a 50 per cent chance of survival.

She has since lost several fingers and remains at Nottingham City Hospital and will need 24-hour care for life.

Detective Inspector Andy McWatt said: “This is such a tragic incident that has left Ellen with life-changing injuries. She is likely not to ever make a full recovery.“I hope this sentence will bring some closure to the family.”

Pateman, 43, of Firbeck Avenue, Skegness, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was sentenced to 17 years and ten months and will serve a further four years on license after his release.