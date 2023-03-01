Man fighting for life after being stabbed on central London bus

Police cordons have remained in place on Oxford Street into this morning. Picture: Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after being stabbed on a bus on Oxford Street in central London.

Police rushed to the scene on Oxford Street - London's busiest shopping street - shortly before 10.30pm on Tuesday evening, where they found a man "critically injured".

He was rushed to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, where his condition was assessed as life-threatening.

There have been no arrests in connection with the incident and a crime scene has remained in place on Oxford Street, near John Lewis and McDonalds, into Wednesday morning.

A crime scene is in place on Oxford Street. Picture: Twitter

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: "Police were called at about 22:20hrs on Tuesday, 28 February to reports of a man stabbed on board a bus on Oxford Street.

"Officers attended and found a 25-year-old man critically injured. He was taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

The crime scene is in place near McDonalds and John Lewis on Oxford Street, central London. Picture: Twitter

"A crime scene is in place and parts of Oxford Street remain closed to traffic. Additional officers are in the area."

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7103/28Feb.