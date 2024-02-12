Pictured: Man who flew from Heathrow to New York 'without a ticket or passport'

12 February 2024, 12:16 | Updated: 12 February 2024, 12:40

Craig Sturt is accused of flying to JFK from Heathrow without documentation
Craig Sturt is accused of flying to JFK from Heathrow without documentation. Picture: Alamy/Police

By Emma Soteriou

A British man accused of flying from Heathrow to New York without a passport or ticket by tailgating another passenger has been pictured.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Craig Sturt, 46, allegedly followed another passenger through Heathrow Airport security and passport checks before getting free food and drinks on a British Airways flight to New York.

He was understood to have been detained by armed officials at JFK airport, who discovered he had no documentation, and then sent him back to the UK on a charter flight.

Sturt was handed to the Metropolitan Police at 8pm on Christmas Day, where he was arrested and charged with fraud and offences under the Aviation Security Act.

Read more: Man who flew from Heathrow to New York ‘without a passport’ detained at London coffee shop after 'urgent' search

Police are searching for Craig Sturt
Police are searching for Craig Sturt. Picture: Police

He was remanded to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court - but is now the subject of an "urgent missing person appeal" after allegedly escaping hospital.

Thames Valley Police issued a photo of him on January 30, saying: "Urgent missing person appeal. Please can you help us find Craig? The 46-year-old is 6ft, slim, with short dark brown hair.

"When he was last seen, he was wearing a grey jacket, a top, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

"Craig was last seen in Reading, but is from Slough and also has links to Heathrow and the Tottenham Court Road in London. If you see Craig, please do not approach him, instead call 999."

Read more: Two bodies discovered in River Thames 'not linked' to Abdul Ezedi as police continue hunt for Clapham attack suspect

Read more: Defence Sec 'furious' over 'woke' report urging British Army to prioritise diversity over security vetting for recruits

The man flew from Heathrow to JFK airport
The man flew from Heathrow to JFK airport. Picture: Alamy

The incident has left home secretary James Cleverly demanding answers over the "humiliating fiasco", according to The Sun.

"Heads will roll. It's staggering this could happen. It doesn't bear thinking about what might have happened if a terrorist had successfully boarded a flight undetected," they said.

"This is a major embarrassment. Officials in the US are furious and demanding to know how this could have happened."

A Heathrow spokeswoman said: "All people who go airside are subject to security screening, including the individual involved in this case.

"We are supporting the authorities with their ongoing investigation."

The Met said: "On December 24, 2023, police were made aware of an alleged breach of security at Heathrow airport and a male was subsequently arrested and later charged with Fraud and Aviation Security Act offences.

"We continue to work with all our partners to review and enhance the already robust security measures in place which are kept under constant review by the wider security partnership."

British Airways said: "We are assisting the authorities with their investigation."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elle was shot dead outside the Lighthouse pub in the Wirral

Four people deny assisting Elle Edwards’ murderer

Germany Carnival

Huge satirical models of Trump, Putin and Zelensky at German carnival parades

The young couple was killed after a lorry crashed into their Corsa at a junction with worn markings

Young parents-to-be killed in lorry crash after give way sign was 'rotated the wrong way'

Israel should “stop and think seriously" before continuing Rafah offensive says Foreign Secretary

Israel should 'stop and think seriously' before continuing Rafah offensive says David Cameron

Israel Palestinians

Israel says two hostages have been rescued from Gaza Strip

Her fiancée broke up with her

Bride cancels wedding after guests refuse to pay £1,000 to attend ceremony - wrecking her relationship

Exclusive
Craig Sturt is accused of flying to JFK from Heathrow without documentation

Man who flew from Heathrow to New York ‘without a passport’ detained at London coffee shop after 'urgent' search

Greece Shooting

Four dead in shooting at Greek shipping company

Rishi Sunak has insisted the economy has 'turned a corner'.

Sunak insists economy ‘has turned a corner’ despite prospect UK could go into technical recession by end of the week

Exclusive
LBC has exclusively learned that Indian tech giant Infosys, which is owned by Rishi Sunak’s wife, received a near-50% increase in public sector invoices last year

Rishi Sunak's wife's firm Infosys received 50% boost in public sector invoices in 2023

Scammers should be treated like violent criminals, a senior anti-fraud officer has said.

Scammers should be treated like violent criminals, senior anti-fraud officer tells LBC

Brits are in for a freezing end to February

Winter comes back: New weather map shows heavy snow forecast as Brits in for freezing end to February

Man cautioned for pointing laser pen at police helicopter

Man, 60, cautioned for shining laser pen at police helicopter out of upstairs window

The vessel is due to lead the largest Nato exercise since the Cold War, involving more than 40 vessels, after its sister ship was forced to cancel its deployment because of an 'issue' with its propeller shaft.

HMS Prince of Wales docked while it should be 'defending our interests abroad', Minister brands it 'not acceptable'

Sir Richard Branson (right) was left bloodied after hitting a pothole on his bike

Richard Branson bloodied and bruised in horror crash after hitting pothole while cycling in the Caribbean

Pakistan Elections

Khan supporters block highways in protest against election results

Latest News

See more Latest News

Church Shooting Texas

Woman killed after opening fire in US megachurch

The woman had been suffering a stroke when a cop arrested her on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Woman arrested at gunpoint during life-threatening stroke as cop thought she was intoxicated
Philippines landslide

Death toll from landslide rises to 54 with dozens still missing

Alex Batty spent years living in a rural community in France

‘Kidnapped’ teenager Alex Batty says his mother acted ‘out of love’ as he reveals he’s started dating
Customers at a London pub were targeted by a group of thugs armed with bats

Terrifying moment a group of thugs armed with baseball bats try to rob customers at London pub
A man has been arrested after a stand-off with police on a bus in Thornton Heath.

Man ‘threatening passengers with acid’ arrested after stand-off on bus in south London

Azhar Ali said Israel 'allowed 7 October attack'

Labour's by-election candidate 'completely wrong' to say Israel allowed October 7 attack, campaign coordinator says
US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs' tight end #87 Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Sealed with a kiss: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate on field after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win
Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum

London marathon winner and world record holder, 24, dies in road accident

Fernando Simon Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70 were rescued by the IDF

Heartwarming moment two hostages reunite with their family after Israeli rescue operation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Details of The King's treatment plan to battle his cancer have been revealed for the first time - as royal experts shed light on why Charles only met Harry for 30 minutes in their recent reunion.

First details of King's cancer care plan sheds light on why he only met Harry for 30 mins

Charles was seen heading to church on Sunday

Smiling King Charles breaks cover as he attends church in Sandringham following cancer diagnosis
Prince William is 'still processing' the fact his father has cancer

Prince William 'still processing' King Charles' shock cancer diagnosis but 'remains determined to put family first'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit