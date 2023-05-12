Breaking News

Neighbour who battered Nikki Allan, 7, with a brick and stabbed her 37 times guilty of 1992 murder

The seven-year-old was beaten and stabbed before being dumped in a warehouse. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Emma Soteriou

A man has been found guilty of murdering Sunderland schoolgirl Nikki Allan after she was stabbed to death more than 30 years ago.

David Boyd, 55, has been convicted at Newcastle Crown Court of the 1992 murder of seven-year-old Nikki Allan who was battered, stabbed and dumped in a derelict warehouse.

Nikki Allan's family never gave up their fight to see justice done after the youngster was lured to her brutal death 300 yards from their home in Sunderland's East End.

After a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, the family neighbour was found guilty of murdering Nikki, who was attacked with a brick and stabbed 37 times in the chest, before dumping her in the basement of the old Exchange building.

Northumbria Police first prosecuted the wrong man, George Heron, who was cleared after a trial in 1993.

Read more: Seven-year-old Nikki Allan 'skipped as she was lured to her death in warehouse 31 years ago', murder trial hears

Read more: Former Labour minister jailed for 28 months for making and distributing more than 1,000 child abuse images

Nikki Allen seen with David Boyd in 1992 CCTV

Outlining the prosecution case, Richard Wright KC told the court Boyd was known to Nikki's family, lived in the same block of flats as her and was the boyfriend of their babysitter.

Nikki had been out with friends on the evening of October 7 1992 and a woman told police she saw a little girl wandering with a man now known to be Boyd.

Mr Wright said: "The little girl would occasionally drop behind and would then skip to catch up.

"This was Nikki Allan. She was with her killer and she was unwittingly skipping to her death."

Boyd, who was 25 at the time of the killing, denied murder but refused to go into the witness box to give evidence.

Prosecutors said Nikki must have known her killer to willingly follow him after grainy CCTV showed a male adult being trailed by a child.

Locals told police they heard piercing screams on the night Nikki was killed.

Assistant Chief Constable Brad Howe, of Northumbria Police, said: “Today is about justice – for Nikki and her family.

"We thank them for their patience and strength over the last 30 years and our thoughts very much continue to be with them.

"David Boyd hid his crime, lying about his involvement and prolonging the family’s suffering, knowing all along that he had taken the life of their little girl.

"The investigation into Nikki’s murder has been one of the most complex and comprehensive ever conducted by Northumbria Police.

"I’m extremely proud of the investigative team and all those who played their part in securing this conviction. I further hope this sends a strong message that no matter how long ago an offence took place, we will do everything we can to see justice served."

Detective Chief Superintendent Lisa Theaker, the senior investigating officer in the case, added: "Nikki would have been 37 now and who knows what her life could have been.

"But her future was cruelly taken away her by David Boyd. The pain and suffering that he has caused, and to so many people, is immeasurable.

"This is a huge day for Nikki’s family. I would like to thank them for their incredible strength – after 30 years, they have justice.

"Since 2017, as an investigative team, we have worked tirelessly on what has been a complex and challenging case. Our commitment has always been to find the person responsible and ensure they were brought to justice.

"New forensic techniques were a key part in this investigation, and we have been supported by incredible experts, witnesses and specialists who have helped us discover and prove who was responsible."

This story is being updated