Seven-year-old Nikki Allan 'skipped as she was lured to her death in warehouse 31 years ago', murder trial hears

20 April 2023, 13:46

Nikki Allan was found dead in a derelict building in 1992 at the age of seven
Nikki Allan was found dead in a derelict building in 1992 at the age of seven. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A seven-year-old girl who was stabbed 37 times was seen skipping with a man shortly before she died, a court heard.

Nikki Allan had her skull broken with a brick before she was repeatedly stabbed through the heart, jurors heard.

Nikki was killed in a derelict building near her home in Hendon, Sunderland, by David Boyd, who was 25 at the time, Newcastle Crown Court heard today.

Boyd, then also known as Smith or Bell, of Chesterton Court, Stockton, Teeside, denies murdering the youngster.

Opening the prosecution's case, Richard Wright KC said: "Over 30 years ago, on the night of October 7 1992, a little girl called Nikki Allan was lured away from the block of flats in which she lived and towards the River Wear in Sunderland.

Read more: Boy, 16, arrested after 50-year-old man 'rammed off the road' and stabbed to death in Birmingham

Read more: ‘Completely delusional’ Brexiteers will die soon and Britain will rejoin single market in 15 years, Ryanair CEO says

"The man who led her away took her into an area of wasteland behind a disused building."

Boyd, who is now 55, is accused of hitting Nikki at least once, leaving her bloodied, before forcing her into the derelict building through a boarded-up window.

Mr Wright told the jury: "Inside the building, the man who took her there beat Nikki Allan about the head with a brick.

"He shattered her skull.

"He then used a knife to stab her repeatedly through the chest, the knife being driven in and out of her body many times through the same hole, into her heart, into her lungs, making sure of the job of killing her."

The killer then lifted and dragged Nikki "into the blackness of the basement" and must have known his way around, Mr Wright said.

The schoolgirl's body was dumped in a corner of an end room where her killer must have hoped she would remain undetected, the court was told.

But she was found the next morning by two of the many residents looking for her, prosecutors said.

A man called George Heron was charged with Nikki's murder and went on trial at Leeds Crown Court in 1993, jurors heard.

"The jury found him not guilty of murder," Mr Wright said.

"They were right to do so.

"George Heron was not the killer of Nikki Allan.

"The killer of Nikki Allan was David Boyd, the man sitting in the dock at the back of this court."

Boyd was well-known to Nikki's family and the boyfriend of her babysitter, the court was told.

Scientific breakthroughs allowed experts to detect his DNA on Nikki's clothes in "multiple areas", jurors heard.

Mr Wright said: "The case against David Boyd is a circumstantial one but it is, we will invite you to conclude, a compelling one, a case that will enable you to come to the sure and safe conclusion that he is guilty of her murder."

He said rather than being abducted by a stranger who "bundled her into a car", Nikki was lured from near her home.

Mr Wright said a witness saw a young girl skipping alongside a man.

"The little girl would occasionally drop behind and would then skip to catch up," Mr Wright said.

"This was Nikki Allan. She was with her killer and she was unwittingly skipping to her death."

Boyd visited the old Exchange building with a 12-year-old boy to look for pigeons days before Nikki died there and he knew the interior, the court was told.

Mr Wright said there was only a "shallow pool" of murder suspects - and the killer must have been a local white man in his 20s who knew Nikki and was in the area at about 10pm and "intimately familiar" with the disused building.

Boyd told police he saw Nikki on the night of her death and was, by his own account, "the last man to describe seeing her alive", jurors heard.

Mr Wright said the prosecution does not have to prove a motive - but invited the jury to conclude the killer did not lure Nikki away for a "benign reason".

Screams were heard at around 10pm that night and the prosecution said: "One distinct possibility is that her brutal death was not what had been intended at the outset but was instead brought about by her ability to identify the person who had taken her there and had hurt her outside the building."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Scampi could disappear from menus without special fishing visa, ministers warn

Scampi set to disappear from menus without special fishing visa, ministers warn

Stoltenberg and Zelensky

Ukraine deserves to join Nato, says chief Stoltenberg on trip to Kyiv

Prince Harry recently announced he would be attending his father's Coronation alone

Prince Harry 'never heard from King Charles' about his invitation to the Coronation

Fans of the popular TV presenter have come out to celebrate the life of Paul O'Grady.

'Thank you': Rescue dogs line the streets in guard of honour at funeral of beloved entertainer Paul O'Grady

Don't make the same mistake with Taiwan that you made with Ukraine, Taiwan's Foreign Minster warns

Don't make the same mistake with Taiwan that you made with Ukraine, Taiwan's Foreign Minster warns

Madeleine McCann

German court refuses to hear case against Madeleine McCann suspect

Michael O'Leary, the CEO of Ryanair has hit out at Brexiteers in a recent statement.

‘Completely delusional’ Brexiteers will die soon and Britain will rejoin single market in 15 years, Ryanair CEO says

A version of Manchester’s coat of arms features on both Manchester United and Man City's club crests

Manchester United and Man City face pressure to change club crests over claims of 'links to slavery'

Michael Schumacher's family will sue an AI chatbot

Michael Schumacher's family to sue German magazine that said it had interviewed F1 legend - but had quotes from AI bot

Breaking
Christian Brueckner (r) may not face charges in Germany over Madeleine McCann's (l) disappearance

Madeleine McCann prime suspect may not face charges over her disappearance after German court ruling

Filming on Alec Baldwin's Rust due to resume 18 months after cinematographer shot dead on-set

Alec Baldwin movie Rust to resume filming 18 months after on-set shooting tragedy

Oklahoma tornado

At least two dead as central Oklahoma is hit by storms and tornadoes

The family of comedian Barry Humphries have rushed to be by his side after the 89-year-old comedian was hospitalised

Barry Humphries’ estranged daughter joins the Dame Edna Everage star at his bedside in hospital in Australia

Kelvin Ward has been named as the victim of the attack

Boy, 16, arrested after 50-year-old man 'rammed off the road' and stabbed to death in Birmingham

A mysterious light was visible above Kyiv

Mystery as ‘strange flash’ lights up Kyiv night sky and Nasa denies claims it was planned crash of satellite

Ukrainian artillery in action

Nato chief Stoltenberg makes first visit to Ukraine since Russian invasion

Latest News

See more Latest News

Defiant Julia Wendell, who claimed she was Madeleine McCann, hits back at allegations

'I'm not a fraud and I'm not a paedophile': Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann hits back in defiant post
Moon Bin

K-pop star Moon Bin found dead in his home in Seoul

A review into bullying allegations made against Dominic Raab began in November

Rishi Sunak 'carefully considering' findings after receiving report into Dominic Raab bullying allegations
Harrowing footage shows the intensity of the fighting around Bakhmut

‘The last road to Bakhmut’: Harrowing footage shows Ukrainian troops fight off Russian assault
World Press Photo of the Year

Image of dying pregnant Ukrainian woman wins World Press Photo of Year

Yemen stampede aftermath

Dozens dead after stampede at event to hand out financial aid

the Queen made a final sacrifice to support the nation

Queen's final sacrifice: Late monarch's decision to strip Prince Andrew of his HRH title 'showed she put nation first'
Tom Parker Bowles told The News Agents podcast that the right to protest makes for an 'interesting and civilised country'

'We live in a free country': Camilla's son defends right to protest during Coronation as Just Stop Oil threaten chaos
From Monday 24th April, Colin and Clare will join LBC which is home to the biggest range of opinionated and informed presenters on UK radio

LBC announces new Spring schedule with Colin Brazier and Clare Foges joining as presenters

Nepal Mountaineering

Indian climber who fell into crevasse on Himalayan mountain is rescued

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of York will be a VIP attendee at the concert after not being invited to crowning ceremony.

Fergie handed 'VIP role' at King’s Coronation concert after being snubbed invite to actual ceremony
Harry will rush home to his family in the US

Prince Harry to skip King Charles' coronation concert to 'rush home to Meghan and their children'
Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles coronation but "hasn't fulfilled his demand of a pre-coronation apology", a royal expert says.

Prince William will 'tolerate' Harry's presence at Coronation but Royal Family 'haven't met apology request'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime
The alert will be broadcast on April 23.

Triggered by the UK's Emergency Alert system? Pull yourself together - you'll change your mind if it saves a relative
Anti-Tory caller slams the government

Anti-Tory caller blasts the government for trying to 'run the country on the cheap'

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise
Nick and GMP police chief

Manchester's top cop says 'you don't have to go to Cambridge' to work out stop and search gets weapons off streets
'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS
Gareth Eve

Widower of BBC's Lisa Shaw demands answers from govt after Covid vaccine led to his wife's death
'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her

'I wasn't listened to': Caller's daughter suffered 'seven years' of health problems after midwife ignored her
James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child
NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit