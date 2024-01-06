Trio hunt down man in his 20s and stab him repeatedly after he tried to flee when they attempted to rob his phone

6 January 2024, 14:56

The three men confronted the victim in Queen's Road
The three men confronted the victim in Queen's Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A phone theft victim was hunted down and stabbed repeatedly as he tried to flee his robbers in east London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The victim, in his 20s, was approached by three men on Western Road in Plaistow at about 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 20.

One demanded he hand over his phone but the victim ran off.

However, they chased after him and ran him down, catching up with him on Queens Road and unleashing a knife attack.

They stabbed him five times and left. The Met did not say if he managed to keep his phone.

He staggered to nearby Green Street and collapsed.

Read more: Boy, 16, appears in court charged with murdering teenager Harry Pitman minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve

Police and paramedics rushed to help him and took him to hospital. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Detective Constable Oliver Beech said: "I am asking anyone who was in the area or any road users with dashcam footage which may have captured these events to come forward.

"This was a violent attack on a man who was walking in the street. Our enquiries have established that the three suspects may have been hanging around Western Avenue for around 30 minutes prior to this incident. Did you see them?

"I would also ask anyone who saw the three suspects fleeing towards Queens Market after the attack at around 6:30pm to get in contact."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with reference 5865/20Dec23 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX Japan Earthquake

Woman in her 90s rescued five days after deadly earthquake in Japan

Passengers were left terrified after part of the fuselage blew out

Horror at 16,000ft as part of plane's fuselage blows out, forcing mother to hold down son as phones sucked out of aircraft
Harry Pitman was stabbed to death at Primrose Hill

Boy, 16, appears in court charged with murdering teenager Harry Pitman minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve

Calls have grown for Ms Vennells to lose her CBE

More than 500k back petition to strip Paula Vennells of CBE over Horizon scandal after Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Japan Plane Fire Timeline

Officials search for voice recorder in debris of Japan runway collision

Lebanon Israel Palestinians

Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in response to killing of senior Hamas figure

Harry Pitman was stabbed to death at Primrose Hill

Boy, 16, charged with murdering teenager Harry Pitman minutes before midnight on New Year's Eve in London

Police are investigating a murder after two people died in Pangbourne

Woman, 56, stabbed to death in crashed Lexus before 18-year-old man dies at nearby train tracks in 'horror scene'

Japan Earthquake

Death toll from Japanese quakes rises to 126 as rain and snow bring new threat

Alaska Airlines planes

Alaska Airlines grounds Boeing 737-9 aircraft after window blown out in mid-air

Passengers were left terrified after part of the fuselage blew out

Passengers terrified as part of fuselage blows out forcing emergency landing as airline grounds aircraft

Exclusive
Millions of Brits are set to benefit from the tax cut starting today.

Jeremy Hunt will only cut more taxes if 'affordable and responsible' despite Tory hopes of pre-election boost

Myanmar Conflict

Myanmar confirms key city near Chinese border seized by armed ethnic alliance

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Japan Earthquake

Survivors found in homes as Japan earthquake death toll hits 100

Millions of Brits are set to benefit from the tax cut starting today.

Boost for 27 million Brits’ wallets as Chancellor's National Insurance cut comes into force

Latest News

See more Latest News

Metropolitan Police detectives are looking at "potential fraud offences" committed during the Horizon scandal.

Police investigate Post Office over ‘potential fraud offences’ committed during Horizon scandal
Election–2024-MA-Trump-Insurrection-Amendment

New York attorney general seeks increased penalties in Trump’s civil fraud trial

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

US Supreme Court to decide if Trump can be kept off 2024 presidential ballots

Election 2024 Biden

Joe Biden says Capitol riot was a day ‘we nearly lost America’

Israel Palestinians

Gaza has become ‘uninhabitable’, says UN humanitarian chief

Christian Oliver and his two daughters have died in a plane crash.

Speed Racer actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters killed in Caribbean plane crash

Cher

Cher denied immediate conservatorship over son’s money

NRA LaPierre Resignation

US gun lobby chief ‘to resign’ days before trial

Belarus New Year Eve Lukashenko

Belarus leader tightens control over country’s religious groups

New Jersey Industrial Park Fire

100 firefighters tackle blaze at former Singer sewing machine factory

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

No investigation into Prince Andrew, Met says, after Starmer calls for police to 'look at' Epstein accusations
Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

Keir Starmer calls for Met Police to 'look at' Prince Andrew accusations after duke named in Epstein files
Prince Andrew was named 69 times in the Epstein files.

Prince Andrew ‘has no chance’ of working as senior royal after Epstein files - despite his hopes after Giuffre settlement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit