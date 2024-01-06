Trio hunt down man in his 20s and stab him repeatedly after he tried to flee when they attempted to rob his phone

The three men confronted the victim in Queen's Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A phone theft victim was hunted down and stabbed repeatedly as he tried to flee his robbers in east London.

The victim, in his 20s, was approached by three men on Western Road in Plaistow at about 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 20.

One demanded he hand over his phone but the victim ran off.

However, they chased after him and ran him down, catching up with him on Queens Road and unleashing a knife attack.

They stabbed him five times and left. The Met did not say if he managed to keep his phone.

He staggered to nearby Green Street and collapsed.

Police and paramedics rushed to help him and took him to hospital. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Detective Constable Oliver Beech said: "I am asking anyone who was in the area or any road users with dashcam footage which may have captured these events to come forward.

"This was a violent attack on a man who was walking in the street. Our enquiries have established that the three suspects may have been hanging around Western Avenue for around 30 minutes prior to this incident. Did you see them?

"I would also ask anyone who saw the three suspects fleeing towards Queens Market after the attack at around 6:30pm to get in contact."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with reference 5865/20Dec23 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.