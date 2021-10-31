Man dressed as 'Joker' injures 17 in Tokyo knife and arson attack

The Joker character has appeared in multiple cinema adaptations including The Dark Knight in 2008. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A man who appeared to be dressed as the Joker today injured 17 people on a commuter train in Tokyo when he went on a stabbing spree and started a fire onboard the train.

The attack sent people running up the train and climbing out of small windows to escape, footage on social media shows.

In some footage smoke from the fire can clearly be seen filling the train carriages.

The Tokyo Fire Department have confirmed 17 people were injured, including three people with serious injuries. Not all those injured suffered stab wounds.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, according to Japanese media.

The motive behind the attack is not yet clear.

Images showed a major response from Tokyo's emergency services. Picture: Alamy

Witness descriptions and images online show the attacker was wearing a purple coat, a dark blue or purple suit, a green shirt and a tie.

Witnesses described it as looking like a 'Joker' halloween costume.

The man reportedly brandished a knife before going on a stabbing spree, then sprayed a clear liquid around the carriage and set it alight.

Shunsuke Kimura, who filmed one of the online videos, told the national NHK broadcaster that the scene was "horrifying".

"Train doors were closed and we had no idea what was happening, and we jumped from the windows," he said.

The Joker is a villainous character in DC comic books, who first appeared in Batman in 1940.

Knife attack on commuter in Tokyo train, at least 15 people are injured. After attack set fire in a coach. Attacker is arrested.

Tokyo's emergency services responded to the incident and firefighters were pictured gathering outside before heading to the scene of the fire.

Tokyo police officials said the attack happened inside the Keio train near the Kokuryo station.

There have been various film adaptations of the character, who is normally depicted wearing a purple suit and green shirt with white make-up.

Joaquin Phoenix famously depicted the character in the 2019 film Joker, winning an Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA for his performance.

The attack is not the first of its kind. In August, just before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, a man injured 10 people on a Tokyo commuter train.