Watch shocking moment activist shouting 'free Palestine' lets dozens of rats loose in McDonald's

A man let dozens of rats loose at a McDonald's in Birmingham. Picture: social media/TikTok

By Kieran Kelly

This is the shocking moment a pro-Palestinian activist let dozens of rats loose at a McDonald's in Birmingham over its 'support for Israel'.

Footage posted online shows a man with a 'Free Palestine' number plate pulling up outside of a McDonald's in Birmingham, carrying boxes filled with rats.

He also appears to be wearing a Palestine flag on his head as he walks into the McDonald's.

The man then shows a group of young teenagers the rats, before throwing them onto the floor.

A spokesperson for McDonald's has confirmed 'a number of mice' were released inside the restaurant and that it has now been sanitised by pest control.

Warning: footage below contains strong language

Rats let loose in Birmingham McDonald's

The rats are thrown towards two women standing at a self-order kiosk.

A man at the end can be heard shouting 'Free f**king Palestine' and 'F**k Israel'.

They then start to scurry around the restaurant as customers look on in horror.

A spokesperson for McDonald's told LBC: "We are aware of an incident in our Birmingham Star City restaurant this evening where a number of mice were released by a member of the public.

"Following the removal of the mice, the restaurant has been fully sanitised and our pest control partners have been called out to conduct a full inspection."