Watch shocking moment activist shouting 'free Palestine' lets dozens of rats loose in McDonald's
30 October 2023, 23:11 | Updated: 30 October 2023, 23:13
This is the shocking moment a pro-Palestinian activist let dozens of rats loose at a McDonald's in Birmingham over its 'support for Israel'.
Footage posted online shows a man with a 'Free Palestine' number plate pulling up outside of a McDonald's in Birmingham, carrying boxes filled with rats.
He also appears to be wearing a Palestine flag on his head as he walks into the McDonald's.
The man then shows a group of young teenagers the rats, before throwing them onto the floor.
A spokesperson for McDonald's has confirmed 'a number of mice' were released inside the restaurant and that it has now been sanitised by pest control.
Warning: footage below contains strong language
Rats let loose in Birmingham McDonald's
The rats are thrown towards two women standing at a self-order kiosk.
A man at the end can be heard shouting 'Free f**king Palestine' and 'F**k Israel'.
They then start to scurry around the restaurant as customers look on in horror.
A spokesperson for McDonald's told LBC: "We are aware of an incident in our Birmingham Star City restaurant this evening where a number of mice were released by a member of the public.
"Following the removal of the mice, the restaurant has been fully sanitised and our pest control partners have been called out to conduct a full inspection."