Man on the run gets herded up by cows in field

8 December 2022, 16:21

National Police Air Service footage shows the man being followed by the cows
National Police Air Service footage shows the man being followed by the cows. Picture: National Police Air Service

By Emma Soteriou

Footage has shown a suspect on the run from the police being herded up by a group of cows.

A police helicopter captured the moment the man slowly walked away as the pack of cows followed behind him through the field.

The black-and-white thermal imaging then went on to show the man caught by Devon and Cornwall Police.

National Police Air Service (NPAS) tweeted the video, captioning it: "Watch the moment a man on the run from Devon and Cornwall Police was herded up by a group of cows in Devon and mooved out of their field into the arms of waiting police officers.

"However we did have to remind the cows not to take the law into their own hoofs."

Responding to the tweet, the force said: "The fact they thought they could get away from our undercover cow-pers was udderly ridiculous."

The puns continued throughout the comments, with NPAS South West Region adding: "It was a high steaks incident - he was told to stop running but it clearly went in one ear and out the udder - great team effort as always."

Another person said: "Trying to escape?? How dairy…"

A fourth person went on to say: "They obviously had no beef with him but wanted to milk it for all it was worth."

