Breaking News

Man pleads guilty to assaulting Professor Chris Whitty in London

30 July 2021, 15:15 | Updated: 30 July 2021, 16:34

A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting Professor Chris Whitty
A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting Professor Chris Whitty. Picture: Social media

By Sophie Barnett

A 24-year-old man has pleaded guilty to assaulting Professor Chris Whitty, England's chief medical officer.

Lewis Hughes, of Wigton Way, Romford, pleaded guilty to assault at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison suspended for two years and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

His guilty plea comes after England's chief medical officer Prof Whitty was accosted in St James's Park in central London on June 27, with video footage emerging of the incident.

Read more: Man charged with common assault after Chris Whitty accosted in London

The footage, lasting around 20 seconds, was shared on social media.

A second man, Jonathan Chew, 24, denied charges relating to the incident in St James's Park in central London.

Kalsoom Shah, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said Lewis Hughes showed "little regard" for Prof Whitty or social distancing rules "when he accosted the government's chief medical officer in the street".

"His behaviour was both shocking and disgraceful."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Mercer Street

Two killed in attack on ship linked to Israeli billionaire off Oman – reports
The Nauka module prior to docking with the ISS on Thursday

Russia blames space station lab incident on ‘software failure’
People have been queuing up to get tested due to the outbreak.

China suffers biggest Covid outbreak since Wuhan

Wildfires in Turkey

Four dead in wildfires across southern Turkey

A British crew member was reportedly among those killed during the attack

Brit 'among two killed' after oil tanker attacked off coast of Oman
The Cardiff woman had her hand cut by a razor blade stuck to the back of an anti-mask poster

Woman cut by razor blade behind anti-mask poster

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Paramedic: Pregnant women would get jabbed 'in a heartbeat' if they saw frontline

Paramedic urges pregnant women to reject misinformation and get the Covid jab
James O'Brien on stop and search: 'I take all my opinions from people of colour'

James O'Brien's stirring speech on stop and search, as report finds 'deep-rooted racism' in police
Vegans could dodge 'no jab no job' rules, says employment lawyer

Vegans could dodge 'no jab no job' rules amid 'discrimination' concerns
'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer

'You can't hope your way into Covid immunity': JCVI doctor challenges anti-vaxxer
The Transport Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Grant Shapps defends France's amber plus travel status amid criticism
'It's a crisis': Ex-Chief Scientific Adviser talks to LBC about climate change

'It's a crisis': Ex-Chief Scientific Adviser talks to LBC about climate change

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London