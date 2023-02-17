Man who robbed woman, 96, after she made him a cup of tea is jailed for four years

Makein has been jailed for four years after admitting robbery. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

By Adam Solomons

A man who grabbed a 96-year-old woman's gold necklace with her wedding ring attached after finishing a cup of tea she had made for him has been jailed for four years.

Sabir Makein, 37, was offered a hot drink by the unidentified victim as she saw him shivering in cold weather last September.

But after drinking it, Makein tried to force his way into the woman's home, grabbing the prized possession off her neck in the process.

She managed to block him entering the house with her mobility scooter.

Makein then fled the scene and was caught after Bedfordshire Police viewed CCTV of him taking cash out of a nearby machine.

Makein was jailed at Luton Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

He was arrested in October and admitted one count of robbery at Luton Crown Court in November.

Det Con Andy Boston said: "This was a despicable offence in which a woman was targeted because of her vulnerabilities.

"The victim believed that she was doing a good deed by offering Makein a cup of tea on a cold morning, which makes the crime even more reprehensible.

"Makein subjected his victim to a terrifying ordeal within her home, a place where we should all feel safe.

"I am relieved that he has been brought to justice for his actions."