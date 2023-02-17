True crime fan mother, 27, who had serial killer shrine is jailed after stabbing boyfriend to death while he slept

Shaye Groves now faces life behind bars. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

By Adam Solomons

A serial killer fan who used true crime documentaries to plot her boyfriend's murder has been jailed after knifing him 22 times as he slept.

Mother-of-one Shaye Groves, 27, slit the throat of Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, before stabbing him a further 17 times in the chest in July last year.

She had tried to paint herself as a victim but was convicted of murder at Winchester Crown Court after a five-week trial.

The court heard that the pair shared a mutual interest in BDSM, with a camera set up in the defendant’s bedroom at her home in Havant, Hampshire, to record them having sex.

Groves had framed pictures of serial killers on her walls, collected books about gangsters, including the notorious prisoner Charles Bronson, and watched true crime documentaries.

Convicted killers on Shaye's wall include Myra Hindley and 'Yorkshire Ripper' Peter Sutcliffe. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, told the jury that Groves acted out of jealousy after she found that her victim had been messaging a 13-year-old girl on Facebook.

He said: “Their sex life involved bondage, dominance, submission and masochism – in short form, BDSM.

“It is very likely she was obsessed with Frankie Fitzgerald because of his performance in the bedroom.

“The killing of Frankie Fitzgerald is very likely to be a crime of passion driven by her jealousy.”

Mr Perian said that Groves used her knowledge from true crime shows to portray herself to friend, Vicky Baitup, as a victim of Mr Fitzgerald’s sexual violence.

She sent the friend videos of the pair having sex edited to appear as rape but the prosecution say the original footage showed that it was consensual sex.

Mr Perian added: “Where would the defendant have got the insight from to plan the details of the attack and to make it look like she was the victim of an assault?

“The defendant has many gangster books like Charles Bronson in her bookcase.

“She has serial killer pictures all in frames on her wall and she watches murder documentaries.

Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, was stabbed 22 times. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

“The Crown say that the defendant – by reading about and watching murder documentaries – she was familiar with crime scenes, how to create a false narrative and how to set up a false alibi.

“She deliberately set up a false narrative of being abused by Frankie Fitzgerald, a false alibi she sent to Vicky Baitup and was cleaning the crime scene having watched these documentaries.”

Following conviction, the jury was told that Groves had been dealing cannabis.

The judge, Mr Justice Kerr, adjourned the case for sentencing on Wednesday, February 22.

He told the jurors: “It remains for me to thank you from the court for the dedication and work you have done on this case.”

Mr Fitzgerald's family said today: "As a parent you never expect to outlive your children, you will do anything in your power to protect them.

"Frankie was our baby, the youngest of five children [...] he can never be replaced.

"He was a kind and beautiful person and sadly leaves two children behind that will never get to know their daddy.'We thank the jury for their verdict today."