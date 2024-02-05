Man shoved onto Tube tracks at Oxford Circus as suspect, 24, charged with attempted murder

The attack took place in Oxford Circus. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man has survived being thrown onto the Tube tracks at Oxford Circus - with a suspect charged with attempted murder.

The victim was shoved off the platform on Saturday (February 3) at about 3pm, Westminster Magistrates Court heard on Monday.

He was rescued by fellow passengers before the next train arrived, and did not suffer any lasting injuries.

Brwa Shorsh, of no fixed address, was charged with attempted murder and appeared in court on Monday.

A view of Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Picture: Alamy

The 24-year-old, who was seen wearing a grey jumper and tracksuit bottoms, was remanded in custody until his next hearing on March 4.

Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward if they saw what happened or the events leading up to the attack.

Anyone with information can contact BTP via text on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting 379 of February 3 2024.