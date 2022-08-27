Matt Frei 10am - 1pm
Man stabs himself in the neck outside police station before being arrested on suspicion of child grooming
27 August 2022, 10:42 | Updated: 27 August 2022, 10:47
A man who was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he stabbed himself in the neck outside a police station has been arrested on suspicion of child grooming.
Merseyside Police officers detained a man near Kirkby Police Station on Friday evening.
The 55-year-old, from Kirkby, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries to his throat but is in a stable condition.
The Liverpool Echo said he had stabbed himself.
He was later arrested on suspicion of grooming a child under 14 and possession of a bladed article.
"An investigation is underway and a scene in place in the area whilst officers continue witness enquiries and examine CCTV footage," Merseyside Police said.
"Please be mindful that this is a live investigation and not to speculate about the circumstances of this incident as it could jeopardise our enquiries."