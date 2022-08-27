Man stabs himself in the neck outside police station before being arrested on suspicion of child grooming

The man stabbed himself by Kirkby Police Station. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A man who was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he stabbed himself in the neck outside a police station has been arrested on suspicion of child grooming.

Merseyside Police officers detained a man near Kirkby Police Station on Friday evening.

The 55-year-old, from Kirkby, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries to his throat but is in a stable condition.

The Liverpool Echo said he had stabbed himself.

He was later arrested on suspicion of grooming a child under 14 and possession of a bladed article.

"An investigation is underway and a scene in place in the area whilst officers continue witness enquiries and examine CCTV footage," Merseyside Police said.

"Please be mindful that this is a live investigation and not to speculate about the circumstances of this incident as it could jeopardise our enquiries."