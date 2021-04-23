Man Utd chief Ed Woodward ‘visited Downing Street days before Super League launch’

23 April 2021, 00:25 | Updated: 23 April 2021, 00:46

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward
Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Labour is calling for Downing Street to release details of a meeting involving Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward days before the launch of the European Super League.

Mr Woodward is understood to have been in No 10 for a meeting with officials rather than Boris Johnson.

But The Independent reported Mr Woodward was introduced to the Prime Minister following the meeting with No 10 chief of staff Dan Rosenfield on Wednesday last week.

READ MORE: Major review into English football will look at giving fans a greater say

READ MORE: Man United fans break into training ground to protest Super League decision

Downing Street insiders insisted the talks did not cover the breakaway European competition and "the Prime Minister was not in that meeting".

News of the competition involving Manchester United and five other English teams, along with sides from Spain and Italy, broke on Sunday night.

Shadow culture secretary Jo Stevens said: "The Prime Minister and his ministers made very public and vocal condemnation of the European Super League.

"The public would therefore expect the same message to have been delivered in any private meetings.

"Downing Street should release the minutes in order to clear up any confusion and avoid accusations of hypocrisy."

The Independent reported Manchester United sources said Mr Woodward's talks with Mr Rosenfield were "around Covid restrictions and the return of fans to stadiums".

The proposed league swiftly and spectacularly unravelled and Manchester United announced Mr Woodward would leave by the end of the year following a backlash by fans, the football authorities and the Government.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Rachel Reeves called for him to "urgently investigate the Prime Minister's conduct"

Call for inquiry into Boris Johnson’s conduct over ‘cronyism’ rejected
Police are investigating the incident in Wlaton-on-Thames

Murder probe as man dies and another injured after BMW driven at them in Surrey
Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg calls for end to fossil fuel subsidies at US Congress hearing
The review has been ordered in the wake of the European Super League debacle

Major review into English football will look at giving fans a greater say
Prince Louis celebrates his third birthday on Friday

William and Kate share birthday photograph of Prince Louis as he starts nursery
Daunte Wright

My son should be burying me, Daunte Wright’s mother says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

David Lammy: We've got to get better at being honest about our history
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'You've done a better job in two minutes than Keir Starmer did at PMQs'
Nick pressed the Business Secretary

Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary over Covid funeral mourner limits
'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder. It's a knee on your neck'

'It's not a chip on anybody's shoulder, it's a knee on your neck'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Watch AGAIN: Cross Question with Iain Dale

The caller reacted in the wake of a guilty verdict

Black James O'Brien caller describes Derek Chauvin verdict as 'bittersweet'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London