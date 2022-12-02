Man who worked with Lady Sarah Hussey in Royal Household believes that she has been ‘taken advantage of’

Ms Fulani, pictured near Camilla at the event (left) complained of being subjected to a series of uncomfortable questions by Lady Susan Hussey (inset) who later quit. Picture: Picture: Alamy/Getty/Social media

By Fran Way

A man who has worked with Lady Sarah Hussey believes that she has been ‘taken advantage of’.

The man, named Mohammed, told Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning that Lady Hussey is ‘not a racist’.

It comes after charity boss Ngozi Fulani was interrogated about her background and asked seven times where she ‘really came from’ at a Buckingham Palace event on violence against women hosted by the Queen Consort.

Since the ‘traumatic’ incident, 83-year-old Lady Hussey resigned from her position as a Lady of the household and apologised publicly for the ‘unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments’.

She has now offered to meet with Ms Fulani personally and apologise face-to-face.

READ MORE:Lady Susan Hussey offers to meet campaigner to apologise for asking her: 'What part of Africa are you from?'

READ MORE: ‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

Speaking to Nick, Mohammed said: “I’ve met Lady Hussey on many occasions, I’m Asian, my name is Mohammed, and there’s no racism whatsoever from Lady Hussey.

“This is a person who has given 60 years to the Royal household, she was in fact her Majesty’s right hand man, she’s still grieving for the Queen, she’s been taken advantage of.”

Nick urged him to reconsider the phrase ‘taken advantage of', reminding Mohammed that she asked about Ms Fulani’s heritage seven times before stopping.

But Mohammed later said if the tables were turned and he was asked about his background then he would be ‘honest and open’ and not make somebody ask seven times.

Nick said Ms Fulani was clearly in some level of distress but Mohammed argued: “I don’t have a lot of sympathy, I think she's gone the wrong way about it.

“There’s a lot of people in this country that feel this way, sometimes people are taken advantage of because they don’t know how to answer.

“She wouldn’t have to [ask me seven times about my heritage] I’d say I’m a Yorkshire man born and bred and say where my parents are from and carry on from there.”