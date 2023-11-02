Man arrested after 'Manchester bomber' Halloween costume sparks fury

2 November 2023, 09:48

This Halloween costume sparked controversy
This Halloween costume sparked controversy. Picture: Social media

By Will Taylor

A man has been arrested after a social media user uploaded photos of a Halloween costume of the Manchester bomber.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It sparked outrage on Facebook as critics took issue with the outfit, which saw a man dress with Arabic-style headgear, sunglasses and a T-shirt that said "I love Ariana Grande".

He also uploaded a photo of a backpack that said "Boom TNT" on the front and had wires sticking out of the top - references to the bombing which killed 22 people, including children.

"Bet I get kicked out of the Halloween party," the caption said.

One Facebook user said the photos had made them weep while another had threatened to speak to police.

Read more: Mushroom cook Erin Patterson charged with murder over beef wellington lunch that left three dead

The social media user uploaded this image
The social media user uploaded this image. Picture: Social media

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: "North Yorkshire Police can confirm that a man has been arrested after the force received complaints about a man wearing an offensive costume on social media depicting murderer Salman Abedi, who killed 22 people at Manchester Arena.

"The man was arrested on November 1 on suspicion of a number of offences including using a public communication network to send offensive messages.

"He remains in police custody for questioning at this time."

Salman Abedi set off his bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May 2017.

This image of a backpack with wires sticking out of it was uploaded to social media
This image of a backpack with wires sticking out of it was uploaded to social media. Picture: Social media

A total of 22 people were killed while several others were injured by the blast - a home made bomb - which he took to the Victoria Exchange Complex, detonating it in the foyer towards the end of the performance.

It sparked a major review into Britain's security apparatus.

Hashem Abedi, Abedi's brother, was jailed over 22 counts of murder, attempted murder, and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life for his role in the plot.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A wave hits a beach in Brittany

Record winds in France as Storm Ciaran batters western Europe

Walkers crisps

'We know a lot of people loved it:' Walkers axe much-loved crisps flavour leaving fans 'in tears'

Starbucks sign

Starbucks posts record revenue after opening hundreds of new stores

Israeli armoured personnel carriers move past destroyed buildings during a ground operation in the Gaza Strip

Diplomacy to pause fighting intensifies as Israeli troops push towards Gaza City

The post drew criticism

M&S apologises over Instagram post after burning green and red Christmas hats compared to Palestinian flag

Erin Patterson, 49 (L) has been charged with murder. Don and Gail Patterson died after eating the beef wellington

Mushroom cook Erin Patterson charged with murder over beef wellington lunch that left three dead

HMP Edinburgh, Saughton, Edinburgh, Scotland

'Shambolic' prison transport contract blamed for 375% rise in missed hospital appointments, LBC learns

Rising interest rates have sent profits at HSBC soaring

Big Banks pocket an extra £6.5bn off the back of Interest Rate hikes this year

A volcano erupting

Volcano eruption sends ash columns above Russian peninsula

Storm Ciaran has rolled in

Storm Ciaran batters Britain: Major incident declared and schools shut while 7,000 homes lose power as roofs blown off

Live
Storm Ciarán has swept across the British isles

Storm Ciarán Live updates: 'Don't go outside' warning as gales of 100mph hit

Storm Ciaran has forced hundreds of school closures

Full list of school closures as Storm Ciaran rolls in with 104mph winds

North Korea Russia

North Korea likely sent missiles, ammunition and shells to Russia, Seoul says

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

Posters of the missing have been torn down by police

'They've forgotten what it's like to be human': Mother of abducted Israelis blasts UK cops for tearing down posters

Australia Poisonous Mushrooms

Woman arrested three months after dinner guests died

Latest News

See more Latest News

West-Eastern Divan Orchestra

Orchestra promoting harmony amid Israel-Hamas crisis is ‘extremely important’

Ian Wilkinson is well enough to tell detectives what happened

Australian 'deadly mushroom' chef arrested over beef Wellington lunch that 'killed three family members'
Israel Palestinians Day After

Joe Biden calls for ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war to get ‘prisoners’ out

Storm Ciaran has rolled in

Major incident declared as Storm Ciaran batters Britain forcing school closures and travel chaos
The Trumps have denied any wrongdoing

'Leave my children alone!': Furious Donald Trump blasts judge in fraud trial as son testifies in New York
Donald Trump Jr waits to testify in New York Supreme Court

Donald Trump Jr gives evidence in father’s fraud trial

A man sits on the rubble as others wander among debris of buildings targeted by Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday

Another wave of Israeli strikes hits Gaza refugee camp

Asteroid Flyby

Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft swoops past first of 10 asteroids on journey to Jupiter

The American XL Bully dog has officially been added to the list of banned breeds (stock image)

XL Bully dogs for sale online for as little as £25 after government announces exact date breed will be banned
Bankman Fried FTX

Jury told to follow ‘pyramid of deceit’ to convict FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The two-day summit on artificial intelligence is being attended by world leaders

King Charles warns AI risks need to be addressed with 'urgency, unity and collective strength' in surprise summit speech
Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

Carol Vorderman shocked about UK Poverty

'One million children are living in destitution': Carol Vorderman struggles to comprehend stark wealth inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari

Grieving student criticises Israeli government for not taking 'bolder steps' toward a two-state solution

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit