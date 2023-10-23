Manchester City apologise to Sir Bobby Charlton’s family after fans mock legend’s death

23 October 2023, 12:38 | Updated: 23 October 2023, 13:14

Manchester City formally apologised to the family of Sir Bobby Charlton after fans were recorded singing offensive chants.
Manchester City formally apologised to the family of Sir Bobby Charlton after fans were recorded singing offensive chants. Picture: TikTok/Alamy

By Ana Truesdale

Manchester City have apologised to the family of football legend Sir Bobby Charlton after fans were recorded singing offensive chants at the Etihad Stadium.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

"A small number” of fans were recorded singing offensive chants about the football legend. He died on Saturday aged 86.

The fans sang the chant at Etihad Stadium after their team’s 2-1 win over Brighton. Dressed in ‘Man City’ merchandise, they chanted “Bobby’s in a box.”

Manchester City fans took to social media to brand the video “disgraceful”, with many saying they were “disgusted” by the actions of the other fans.

The club released a statement in response to the incident: “Manchester City FC are extremely disappointed to have learned of reports of offensive chanting from a small number of individuals about Sir Bobby Charlton in some of the concourses of the Etihad Stadium during half time of yesterday's Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion.

"The club condemns these chants in the strongest terms, and apologises unreservedly to the family and friends of Sir Bobby, and to all those at Manchester United.

Fans were recorded singing the offensive chants at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Fans were recorded singing the offensive chants at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Tiktok

"On this day of all days, when the stadium stood to pay tribute to our own legend in Francis Lee, Manchester City supporters should understand and appreciate as keenly as anyone the need for respect in our game.

"Our security team are studying CCTV footage of the concourse areas."

The football club has promised to issue banning orders to the fans singing the chant.

David Bernstein reacts to offensive chants about Sir Bobby Charlton

In a statement, Manchester City said: "We are thankful to those who have already come forward to report this matter, and we continue to appeal for any information that can help us identify the individuals involved, so that we can take the appropriate action to issue banning orders.

"Fans who see or hear abusive behaviour are encouraged to text 0770 0151 894 to make our dedicated security team aware of what they have witnessed."

After Sir Bobby’s death, there has been an outpouring of tributes from fans and footballers alike.

Fans laid tributes to Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford.
Fans laid tributes to Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford. Picture: Alamy

Read more: 'Bobby and Jack were everybody's heroes': Last remaining Charlton brother pays tribute after England legend's death

Read more: 'A national hero’: David Beckham and Gary Neville lead tributes to Sir Bobby Charlton after his death aged 86

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will make a tribute to Sir Bobby when his team play against Manchester United on Sunday.

He said: "These types of players and personalities represent English football like no-one else can do it.

"Condolences from us for his family especially. Next week when we go there (Old Trafford), we will be present to make a tribute.

"I love this country for many things but one of the things is how they take care of the legends.

"They are part of the club and they travel. Sir Bobby Charlton represented United and English football unlike anyone else."

Sir Bobby at an unveiling in 2016 at an Old Trafford stand renamed in his honour
Sir Bobby at an unveiling in 2016 at an Old Trafford stand renamed in his honour. Picture: Getty

Manchester United are planning their own tribute tomorrow evening before their Champion League match against Copenhagen.

They said: "Manchester United are in mourning following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest and most beloved players in the history of our club.

"Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world.

Sir Bobby (furthest right) and the England team celebrate beating West Germany at the World Cup Final in 1966.
Sir Bobby (furthest right) and the England team celebrate beating West Germany at the World Cup Final in 1966. Picture: Getty

"He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game."

During his 17-year career at Manchester United, Sir Bobby played 758 games and scored 249 goals. His records were surpassed only by Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney.

In 1966, he won the Ballon d’Or, the same year he played for the England team that won the FIFA World Cup.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Naqi Rizvi hopes that one day, blind tennis will have the same prominence as mainstream tennis where blind tennis players are paid, have sponsorships and ample media coverage.

Naqi Rizvi: The journey to becoming a double visually impaired tennis champion in just seven years

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched a criminal investigation (stock image)

Met Police officer investigated for 'racially aggravated assault' after woman wrongly arrested over bus fare 'evasion'

Israel Palestinians

Israel strikes sites across Gaza after small aid shipment allowed in

Yosef Guedalia, 22, died fighting Hamas on October 7

Brit, Yosef Guedalia, 22, 'seen carrying wounded civilian at Israeli kibbutz' confirmed to have died fighting Hamas

Humza Yousaf speaking to staff from Matrix International during a visit to Brechin, to thank members of the emergency services and Angus Council for their efforts in responding to the flooding caused by Storm Babet.

Humza Yousaf reveals family trapped in Gaza have just six bottles of water left

The forest floor is moving in the incredible clip

Forest floor 'ripples like the sea' as trees buffeted by strong winds in Storm Babet

Spain Ukraine Stolen Jewelry

Ukrainian priest among five held after Spanish police seize £52m of jewellery

Armita Gravand

Iranian teenager left 'brain dead' after 'assault' by morality officers 'for not wearing hijab on metro'

Stephen Alderton has been jailed for life

Pensioner who 'executed' dead father and son over grandson's custody battle jailed for life

Spain Migrants

Two boats carrying 314 migrants reach Canary Islands

RUSSIA Kurmasheva 112384

US-Russian journalist to be held in jail for another six weeks, court rules

Chevron Hess

US oil giant Chevron agrees 53 billion dollar deal to buy Hess

Dave Courtney was found dead at his home in south east London

Celeb gangster Dave Courtney ‘took own life after battle with cancer and arthritis,’ his family say as police probe death
Grace was last seen alive in 2018. David and Gillian Millane (right) speak to media outside Auckland High Court on November 22, 2019

Mother of slain British backpacker Grace Millane says killer ‘destroyed our family’ as she breaks silence

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan faces trial on charges of revealing state secrets

South London Housing Gentrification

Michael Gove kicks ban on section 21 eviction notices back again as renters reform law returns

Latest News

See more Latest News

South China Sea Collision

US vows to defend Philippines after row with China over ships’ collision

Flood warnings are set to stay in place this week across the UK

Exact day Storm Babet flooding is set to end - after days of torrential rain left hundreds of properties submerged
Police have arrested a man in connection with the Luton Airport fire

Man arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after Luton Airport fire destroys 1,500 cars

Man and woman in their 20s have been mauled by two dogs at an address in Campbell Close, Hereford

Man and woman in their 20s mauled by two dogs as they tried to separate the fighting animals
Student Marie Andersen was pictured with this anti-Semitic banner and tried to defend it as about the 'Israeli government' during an interview.

Poland’s president slams student Marie Andersen’s vile anti-Semitic sign after global fury

Wendy Taylor died in the floods

'She was a ray of sunshine': Heartbroken family of 'beloved' grandmother swept into river in Storm Babet pay tribute
Australia Indigenous Voice

Australia’s rejection of Indigenous Voice labelled ‘shameful’

Dave Courtney was found dead at his home in south east London

Police investigate death of ex-gangster turned actor Dave Courtney after he shot himself ‘with pillow over his face’
Pro-Palestine protests in London on Saturday and (right) Israel supporters take part in another protest on Sunday

Organisers of pro-Israel prayer walk in north London say they've been 'silenced' by police

The man appears to cross the tracks to harass the woman

Shocking moment man crosses train tracks to harass young woman, as she begs him to leave her alone

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle is believed to be writing a memoir that could contain more explosive details about the royals

Meghan 'writing bombshell memoir' that could ruin ties with William and Kate so badly they may never speak again
King Charles

King Charles mourns 'heartbreaking loss of life' and calls for tolerance and respect amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Wes Streeting on dentistry

Wes Streeting invites the government to steal Labour's policy to solve 'dickensian' NHS dentist crisis
Sangita questions IDF spokesperson on Israel's siege of Gaza.

Israel is under 'no obligation' to supply Gaza, IDF spokesperson tells Sangita Myska

Andrew Caste forecasts "landslide" election

Andrew Castle forecasts 'landslide' general election, as he reacts to Tories' latest by-election defeat
James O'Brien

'I think they're the loneliest voters in Britain', James O'Brien claims after Tories' double by-election defeat
Shelagh

Rishi Sunak has 'failed monumentally' to 'humanise' both sides of the Israel-Hamas conflict says Israel expert
Shelagh and Callum

Twitter is a 'particularly dangerous' place to get information now says the Centre for Countering Digital Hate
JOB and caller Andy

Biden's visit to Israel is to show that the US stands 'unequivocally' with Israel says James O'Brien caller
Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit