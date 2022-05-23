Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy pleads not guilty to nine sex offences

Mendy denied a string of sexual offences. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to nine sexual offence charges.

The left-back, 27, from Prestbury, Cheshire, denied the allegations around him, which relate to six women.

He appeared at Chester Crown Court on Monday to enter his not guilty pleas for seven counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, all relating to six complainants.

All offences are alleged to have taken place at his home between October 2018 and August 2021.

A trial is due to take place in July.

None of the women can be legally named.

Mendy, who was arrested in August, has played for Manchester City since 2017.

He joined from Monaco for what was thought to be a £52 million fee.

Mendy, who has played for the France national team, was suspended by Manchester City after being charged.