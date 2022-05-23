Two Manchester City fans arrested after goalkeeper 'attacked' during pitch invasion

Two football fans have been charged over an incident at Manchester City's Etihad stadium on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Two football fans have been charged over an incident during a pitch invasion at the Etihad after Manchester City's dramatic Premier League win on Sunday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Phillip Maxwell, 28, and Paul Colbridge, 37, were arrested after fans invaded the Eithad Stadium's pitch yesterday following Manchester City's game with Aston Villa that saw them secure the Premier League title.

Maxwell, of Anzio Row, Knowsley, has been charged with throwing a missile onto the pitch, Greater Manchester Police said.

Colbridge, of Whitegate Drive, Salford, was charged with going onto the pitch. Both were bailed pending court appearances.

Maxwell will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court today. Colbridge will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 7 June.

Chaos erupted at the Etihad after the final whistle blew on Sunday evening, with Manchester City mounting a late comeback to win 3-2 against Aston Villa, beating Liverpool to the Premier League title once again.

Pictures showed the goalposts at the Etihad had been broken with the scenes described as similar to when Scotland fans stormed the Wembley turf in 1977. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Aston Villa goalkeeper 'assaulted' as Man City fans storm pitch after Premier League win

City got off to an awful start as they went 2-0 down to Steven Gerrard's team, but the reigning champions managed to claw three goals back to claim top spot.

Emotions were high as the final whistle blew and fans stormed onto the pitch, destroying goalposts and throwing blue flares.

Security ushered players away from the pitch, however Aston Villa's keeper Robin Olsen, who stood in for Emi Martinez between the sticks, was caught up in the scuffle and was allegedly assaulted by fans.

Great Manchester Police said an investigation into the reported assault of the Aston Villa goalkeeper was ongoing with officers working in partnership with both football clubs.

City finished the Premier League one point ahead of Liverpool, who beat Wolves 3-1 in their final match of the season. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Nurse, 27, arrested over 'fatal poisoning of child' in Birmingham Children's Hospital

Manchester City apologised for the incident in a statement on Sunday evening.

It said: "Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch.

"The club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban."

Videos showed the goalkeeper being hit multiple times by fans as he attempted to flee the pitch accompanied by security.

Pictures showed the goalposts at the Etihad had been broken with the scenes described as similar to when Scotland fans stormed the Wembley turf in 1977.

City finished the Premier League one point ahead of Liverpool, who beat Wolves 3-1 in their final match of the season.

At the other end of the table Leeds beat Brentford 2-1 in a vital win to send Burnley down.