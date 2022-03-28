Girl, 11, taken to hospital after stabbing before school

The attack happened near the Co-op Academy in Blackley, Manchester,. Picture: Google

By Patrick Grafton-Green

An 11-year-old girl was taken to hospital with a stab wound after being attacked before school.

The incident happened near the Co-op Academy in Blackley, Manchester, shortly before 8.30am on Monday.

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

The girl suffered "a small laceration to the top of her shoulder", Greater Manchester Police said.

A police spokesperson said: "At around 8.30am this morning, police were called to a report of a stabbing on Chapel Lane, Blackley.

"Officers attended and located an 11-year-old girl with a small laceration to the top of her shoulder. She was taken to hospital as a precaution and has since been discharged.

"A 12-year-old has since been arrested on suspicion of assault. Enquiries are ongoing."

A Co-op Academy spokesperson added: "We can confirm an incident occurred off-site today before school this morning.

“All involved are being looked after and supported.

“As this is the subject of an ongoing police investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further."