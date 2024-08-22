Manchester triple stabbing suspect sectioned, as one woman dead and two other victims seriously injured

Forensic officers near a property in Barnard Road in Gorton, Manchester. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A man suspected of stabbing three people in Manchester has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 22-year-old man has been placed under the detention of mental health professionals, following his arrest on Sunday 18 August 2024, Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Thursday.

Police rushed to a property on Barnard Road in the Gorton area near Longsight after receiving calls from members of the public.

When officers arrived they found a girl, 17, woman 43, and a 64-year-old man who had all been stabbed.

Read more: Mother of five, 34, dies after being savaged by dog just weeks after death of daughter

Read more: Number of immigrants granted asylum at record high as annual small boat crossings fall, figures show

The woman, named Alberta Obinim, died from her injuries at the scene.

The 64-year-old man remains in critical condition, and the 17-year-old girl is now stable but received serious injuries.

Police previously confirmed they were not looking for anyone else in connection to the stabbing and said the alleged attacker was “known to the victims.”

A 43-year-old woman died at the scene. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley, of our Major Incident Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with those affected by this tragic incident.

“We have stepped up our patrols of the local area, to provide reassurance to people that our investigation is continuing at a pace, and that we are there to listen to concerns and answer questions.

“We continue to appeal for any information; we advise anyone who witnessed this incident to please come forward, if they haven’t already done so.

"We are also interested in speaking to anyone who was in the surrounding area near to Barnard Road at around 11pm that night. If you have any dash cam, doorbell, or mobile phone footage, this could help us in piecing together what happened.”

If you have information in connection with the attack contact Greater Manchester Police at 101 quoting reference number 3371 of 18/08/2024.