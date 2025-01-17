Breaking News

Manchester United and Scotland legend Denis Law dies aged 84

Former Scotland and Manchester United striker Denis Law has died aged 84,. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Manchester United and Scotland legend Denis Law has died aged 84.

Law won two league titles with United and was a member of their European Cup-winning side under Sir Matt Busby in 1968, when they became the first English club to lift the trophy.

His family said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that we tell you our father Denis Law has sadly passed away. He fought a tough battle but finally he is now at peace.

"We would like to thank everyone who contributed to his wellbeing and care, past and much more recently.

"We know how much people supported and loved him and that love was always appreciated and made the difference. Thank you."

Denis Law holding his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal. Picture: Alamy

Known as 'The King', Law scored 237 goals in 404 appearances for United and is regarded as one of the club's greatest ever players.

Capped 55 times by Scotland - he made his senior debut aged 18 in 1958 - Law remains his country's joint all-time leading scorer with 30 goals alongside Kenny Dalglish.

Law's transfers from Huddersfield to Manchester City in 1960 and later moves to Italian club Torino (1961) and to Manchester United in 1962 were all British records at the time.

Manchester United shared a tribute on X, saying: "Everyone at Manchester United is mourning the loss of Denis Law, the King of the Stretford End, who has passed away, aged 84.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Denis's family and many friends. His memory will live on forever more."

Manchester City said: "The whole of Manchester, including everyone at City, is mourning with you.

"Rest in peace, Denis. Our thoughts are with Denis’ family and friends at this difficult time."