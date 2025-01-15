Breaking News

Gary Lineker's Match of the Day replacements revealed

Match of the Day has announced its new hosts. Picture: BBC

By Henry Moore

Gary Lineker's Match of the Day replacements have officially been unveiled.

Lineker is set to leave the iconic football show come the end of the 2024/25 Premier League season after 26 years as its host.

For the first time, three people will take on the role of host, sharing responsibilities between Saturday’s flagship show, Match of the Day 2 on Sundays and MOTD: Champions League on Wednesdays.

Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan will take the hot seat, it was confirmed today.

Cates, who will continue her presenting role with Sky Sports, said it will be a privilege to share the role with two people she “really admires, respects and genuinely like.”

Kelly Cates is set to join the BBC's Match of the Day line-up when Gary Lineker leaves. Picture: Alamy

"I'm just very excited, I can't wait to get started. I keep thinking about that moment I'll be sitting in the chair and the music starts, and I can't wait for it to happen."

"I think what's interesting is although we're sharing the role, we won't actually be working together on Match of the Day," The Sports Agent’s Logan added.

"It's really great to share it because we bring different experiences and different interests within the game. We bring different ways of broadcasting and that will mean our pundits are kept on their toes and share different kinds of analysis."

Mark Chapman. Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan have been announced as the three primary hosts for the BBC's Match of the Day. Picture: Alamy

Chapman, who has been presenting MOTD 2 since 2013, said: "People might find this hard to believe but there's absolutely no competition between the three of us.

"We'll do a mix of everything that works for us all as individuals, and all of us are really keen that it's fair.

"This isn't about the three of us, it's about the three of us plus our pundits, plus our editors, plus our analysts and stats people and production people and radio people and online."

Gary Lineker will leave Match of the Day at the end of the football season. Picture: Alamy

BBC Sport director Alex Kay-Jelski said: "I know viewers will love these three incredible broadcasters and journalists at the heart of our football coverage next season.

"They're brilliant at what they do and MOTD viewers can be sure they will be well looked after as the big football talking points are expertly analysed.

"Gary has done a phenomenal job at Match of the Day for the last 25 years, he'll be missed greatly and we all still get to enjoy him on our screens across some of football's greatest tournaments.

"Outside of Match of the Day we've got some great new shows, voices and surprises lined up for the 2025-26 season across audio, video and digital and we look forward to sharing them with you all later in the year.

"It's a truly exciting time for BBC Sport's football coverage."

63-year-old Lineker, who has hosted the flagship football programme for 25 years, will remain at the BBC after both parties agreed in principle to a contract extension through to the 2026 World Cup.

He will step down as host of Match of the Day (MOTD) at the end of this season but will present FA Cup coverage in the 2025/26 season and the World Cup in 2026, the BBC said.

Lineker said: "I'm delighted to continue my long association with BBC Sport and would like to thank all those who made this happen."

Speaking in November, Kay-Jelski said: "Gary is a world-class presenter, and we're delighted that he'll lead our coverage of the next World Cup and continue to lead our live coverage of the FA Cup.

"After 25 seasons Gary is stepping down from MOTD. We want to thank him for everything he has done for the show, which continues to attract millions of viewers each week. He'll be hugely missed on the show but we're so happy he is staying with the BBC to present live football."

The former England striker is understood to be on new terms which which will see his salary reduced significantly.

He currently receives £1.35million, making him the highest paid broadcaster at the BBC.