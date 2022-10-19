Man Utd star Mason Greenwood to be released from jail after being bailed on charges of attempted rape

19 October 2022, 09:57 | Updated: 19 October 2022, 10:22

Mason Greenwood has been bailed
Mason Greenwood has been bailed. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood, who is charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour, has been granted bail.

A bail application was held in private at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court on Wednesday.

Following the hearing, a spokesman for the court said bail had been granted, with conditions not to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and to reside at an address on Bow Green Road in Bowdon.

Greenwood did not appear for the short hearing.

He is due to appear at court again on November 21.

All three charges relate to the same woman.

The 21-year-old was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since but was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021.

The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October this year, where he is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.

The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing at the beginning of the year, the forward - who has made one appearance for England - was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

