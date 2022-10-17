Manchester Utd star Mason Greenwood remanded in custody charged with attempted rape and assault

17 October 2022, 14:31 | Updated: 17 October 2022, 15:18

The Manchester United footballer has appeared in front of a district judge
The Manchester United footballer has appeared in front of a district judge. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been remanded in custody after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault.

He will spend more than a month on remand after a district judge elected not to granted him bail at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

The 21-year-old looked at his family in the public gallery before being taken down by two dock officers on Monday.

Greenwood will appear before Manchester Crown Court on November 21.

He earlier appeared in court to confirm his name and address.

He stood in the dock at the Magistrates' Court on Monday also accused of assault and "repeatedly engaging" in controlling and coercive behaviour.

All three charges relate to the same woman.

He did not enter any pleas.

Mason Greenwood appearing in the dock at Manchester Magistrates' Court
Mason Greenwood appearing in the dock at Manchester Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since but was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021.

The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October this year, where he is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.

The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing at the beginning of the year, the forward - who has made one appearance for England - was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.

Satellite image of prison complex

Satellite photos show damage at Iranian prison amid protests

Josep Borrell

EU set to greenlight Ukraine training mission and weapons funds

Jeremy Hunt has announced he is reversing most of Liz Truss's energy help

No income tax cut and energy price cap watered down from April as Hunt overhauls disastrous mini-Budget
Bono(l) talks about threats to himself and his family

Bono received death threats from IRA, Dublin gangsters and US far-right because of 'peace-stance'
Flooding in Pakistan

Pakistani flood victims in worst-hit province return home

BTS

BTS members ‘will serve in South Korean military’

Vigilante mums have taken crime fighting into their own hands

Crime-fighting mums join forces to keep London borough's streets safe

Wild boar in France

British woman, 67, shot dead on wild boar hunt in France by man holding rifle backwards

Flooding in Australia

Australian floods ‘could inundate or isolate 34,000 homes’

The Crown is under fire over plans to cover Diana's last moments

Fury as Netflix drama The Crown set to show Diana's final moments before Paris car crash

