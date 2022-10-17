Manchester Utd star Mason Greenwood remanded in custody charged with attempted rape and assault

The Manchester United footballer has appeared in front of a district judge. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been remanded in custody after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault.

He will spend more than a month on remand after a district judge elected not to granted him bail at Manchester Magistrates' Court.

The 21-year-old looked at his family in the public gallery before being taken down by two dock officers on Monday.

Greenwood will appear before Manchester Crown Court on November 21.

He earlier appeared in court to confirm his name and address.

He stood in the dock at the Magistrates' Court on Monday also accused of assault and "repeatedly engaging" in controlling and coercive behaviour.

All three charges relate to the same woman.

He did not enter any pleas.

Mason Greenwood appearing in the dock at Manchester Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since but was arrested in the Trafford area on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021.

The controlling and coercive behaviour relates to a period between November 2018 and October this year, where he is alleged to have made threatening and derogatory comments towards the complainant, as well as accessing and monitoring her social media accounts.

The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

Within hours of the allegations surfacing at the beginning of the year, the forward - who has made one appearance for England - was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club.

Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its Fifa 22 game.