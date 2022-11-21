Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood to appear at court for attempted rape

Mason Greenwood playing for Manchester United. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will face court today charged with attempted rape.

The 21-year-old forward is also accused of assault, controlling and coercive behaviour.

All three charges relate to the same woman, who has automatic anonymity.

Greenwood, who has played for England, will appear at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester today.

The football player was first arrested in January after pictures and videos of alleged abuse were shared on social media.

Within hours of the allegations being put online, Greenwood was suspended from playing or training at the Old Trafford club and Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal.

Electronic Arts also confirmed its removal of him from any active squads on the Fifa 22 game and fans with a Greenwood football jersey were also offered swaps and exchanges.

The coercive and controlling behaviour charges relates to incidents between November 2018 and October this year where Greenwood is said to have threatened the victim and monitored her social media accounts.

The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.