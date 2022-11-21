Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood to appear at court for attempted rape

21 November 2022, 07:36

Mason Greenwood playing for Manchester United
Mason Greenwood playing for Manchester United. Picture: Getty
Fran Way

By Fran Way

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will face court today charged with attempted rape.

The 21-year-old forward is also accused of assault, controlling and coercive behaviour.

All three charges relate to the same woman, who has automatic anonymity.

Greenwood, who has played for England, will appear at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester today.

The football player was first arrested in January after pictures and videos of alleged abuse were shared on social media.

Within hours of the allegations being put online, Greenwood was suspended from playing or training at the Old Trafford club and Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal.

READ MORE:Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape, coercive behaviour and assault

READ MORE: Shemima Begum is appealing against the removal of her British Citizenship today

Electronic Arts also confirmed its removal of him from any active squads on the Fifa 22 game and fans with a Greenwood football jersey were also offered swaps and exchanges.

The coercive and controlling behaviour charges relates to incidents between November 2018 and October this year where Greenwood is said to have threatened the victim and monitored her social media accounts.

The charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm is dated December 2021.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Martin Schuepp

Afghans will struggle for their lives this winter, says Red Cross

Seismograph

Deadly earthquake hits Indonesia’s Java island

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern UK visit

New Zealand to decide on lowering voting age from 18 to 16

Someone in a mask in Beijing

Southern Chinese city locks down district in zero-Covid fight

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick has refused to provide any information about a migrant staying at the Manston processing centre who died on Saturday, November 19..

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick refuses to provide details about migrant held at Manston processing centre who died on Saturday
Exclusive
Macy told LBC she would rather be on the streets than spend time in her flat

'This flat is slowly killing us!' Single mother in 'toxic' mould laden home is terrified for her son's health

A vigil takes place

Gunman struck with own weapon after fatal shooting at gay club

England skipper Harry Kane could miss England's final group game after FIFA threaten to card captains defying armband law

World Cup captains including Harry Kane abandon plans to wear OneLove armbands over booking fears

Shemima Begum

Shemima Begum is appealing against the removal of her British Citizenship today

England skipper Harry Kane could miss England's final group game after FIFA threaten to card captains defying armband law

Harry Kane could miss England's final World Cup group game as FIFA threaten to book captains wearing OneLove armband

Hall was re-arrested after returning to her flat on Thursday, before appearing in Birmingham Crown Court

72-year-old academic who wrote 'poison pen letters' in decades-long Frank Sinatra feud jailed after going on the run

David Lammy slams Tory government

‘They've made our economy the slowest growing in the G7’, says David Lammy as he slams 12 years of Tory rule

Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi spoke out against the crackdown on protests in his homeland

Iran's World Cup Captain says football team 'support' those who have died in anti-government protests

Hollywood, California, USA 22nd June 1995 (L-R) Actors Jason David Frank, Johnny Yong Bosch, David Yost, Karan Ashley, Steve Cardenas and Amy Jo Johnson attend The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Hand and Footprint Ceremony on June 22, 1995 at Mann’s Chinese

Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Nigeria Trashion Show

Nigerian teens recycle rubbish into fashion and highlight risks of pollution

The two children later died at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby and toddler die in Nottingham flat fire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Colorado Springs-Shooting

Man subdued and arrested after five killed in US gay club

Rishi continues to deny the Tory party are divided over Brexit deal

PM dismisses claims of ‘Swiss-style’ deal with EU as Tories remain on the brink of Brexit civil war
Equatorial Guinea Election

Africa’s longest-serving ruler poised to extend his 43 years in power

Syria Turkey Iraq

Turkey strikes in Syria and Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing

Russia Ukraine War

Nuclear agency warns of renewed shelling at Ukrainian plant

The World Cup in Qatar has opened with appearances from disgraced actor Morgan Freeman, singer Nicki Minaj and pop superstars BTS

World Cup 2022: Morgan Freeman kicks off ceremony in Qatar ahead of opening match against Ecuador
Kazakhstan Election

Incumbent expected to win presidential election in Kazakhstan

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC adjourned the trial

Judge halts drug-smuggling trial after 'loud and obvious' pornography heard blaring through lawyer's computer
The teenagers have been jailed

Moment police box in teen gang who stole up to 100 cars in a year, after hair-raising car chase that reached 132mph
Russia Volcanoes

Two volcanoes in Russia’s far east rumble into action

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing campaigner Kwajo Tweneboa calls for 'criminal charges' in death Awaab Ishak

'He didn't make it to his third birthday': Housing activist calls for justice in death of 'innocent' Awaab Ishak
'Brexit has been a disaster': says Brexiteer

'Brexit has been a disaster': Brexiteer says UK needs to rejoin EU to gain economic growth

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘I worry for working people’, says former Sun Editor on 10.1% Universal Credit rise

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Tory MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement

‘It just doesn’t feel very Tory’: Andrew Castle asks Conservative MP to explain the positives of the Autumn Statement
‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

‘You couldn’t get more Labour if you tried’ says caller, after Autumn Statement tax rises

Lord Clarke

Pension triple lock needs to be scrapped, Lord Clarke tells Tom Swarbrick

james newspaper

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media 'hypocrisy' over Qatar World Cup

JOB Job Centre

James O'Brien wants to know how Chancellor plans to fill job vacancies in post-Brexit Britain
‘It’s a horror show’: It takes up to six months for products to reach the EU, says Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s a horror show’: Business consultant slams Brexit for slowing down exports to the EU

jeremy hunt leaving

'Jeremy Hunt has crushed the UK' says lifelong Tory voter as he plans to move businesses out of the UK

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit