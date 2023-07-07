Breaking News

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van der Sar rushed to intensive care with bleed around brain

Edwin van der Sar. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care after suffering a bleed around the brain.

The 52-year-old is in a stable condition in hospital.

Although no further details were given by Ajax, it has been reported Van der Sar was admitted to hospital while away in Croatia after suffering a cerebral haemorrhage.

Fulham, with whom Van der Sar spent four years before joining United, sent a message of support, tweeting: "Everyone at Fulham Football Club wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We're thinking of you."

Sending all our love and strength to you, Edwin.



❤️ pic.twitter.com/5o276ITxbn — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 7, 2023

Van der Sar, 52, won the Premier League four times during his time at United, as well as the Champions League in 2008, which he also lifted while at Ajax.

After retirement, he returned to Ajax where he took up the role of chief executive in 2016.

"On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He's currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition," Ajax said in a statement on Twitter.

"Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We're thinking of you."

Following a disappointing season for Ajax, Van der Sar announced he would be stepping down from his role after almost 11 years on the club's board.

"I feel the need to take some distance, to get some rest, and to do other things," he said on Twitter at the end of May.

"It doesn't feel good to take decisions about the future of this wonderful club in the coming period.

"That is why I have decided to resign."