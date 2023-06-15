Manchester United and Leeds legend Gordon McQueen dies aged 70 following battle with dementia

15 June 2023, 13:31

Football legend Gordon McQueen who has died after battling dementia
Football legend Gordon McQueen who has died after battling dementia. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Former Leeds, Manchester United and Scotland centre-back Gordon McQueen has died aged 70, his family have announced.

The former defender played for Leeds for six years between 1972 and 1978, and Manchester United between 1978 and 1985.

Writing on Instagram, McQueen's daughter Hayley, a Sky Sports News presenter, said: "Beyond heartbroken to announce we have lost our wonderful dad, I thought when the day came I’d be prepared & feel a sense of relief that he is no longer trying to battle this awful disease but I just feel numb.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather,' the statement read.

"We hope that as well as creating many great football memories for club and his country, he will be remembered for the love, laughter and bravery that characterised his career and his family life – not least during his recent battles with ill health.

"Our house was always a constant buzz of friends, family and football and this constant support sustained him as he fought bravely against the cruel impact of dementia.

"The disease may have taken him too soon and while we struggle to comprehend life without him, we celebrate a man who lived life to the full: the ultimate entertainer, the life and soul of every occasion, the heart and soul of every dressing room, the most fun dad, husband and papa we could ever have wished for.

"The family would like to express our huge thanks to the wonderful staff at Herriot Hospice Homecare for their outstanding care; the utterly incredible Marie Curie team who were there with us all until the end with; and Head for Change for the emotional support and respite care.

"Finally, to our wonderful friends and family who a constant source of support we send our utmost love and gratitude.'You will remain in our hearts always."

Yvonne, Hayley, Anna, Eddie, Rudi, Etta and Ayla.

Gordon McQueen with the Manchester United squad after winning the 1983 FA Cup Final
Gordon McQueen with the Manchester United squad after winning the 1983 FA Cup Final. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Double Oscar-winning actress and former MP Glenda Jackson dies aged 87 after 'brief illness'

Read More: Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia, heartbroken husband reveals

Leeds United said: "The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with Gordon’s wife Yvonne, daughters Hayley and Anna, son Eddie and grandchildren Rudi, Etta and Ayla, along with his friends at this time."

Manchester United said: "Everyone at Manchester United is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former defender, Gordon McQueen. Our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Germany Attack

One dead after man attacks two women at German tourist spot

The suspect had been a Nottingham University student

Nottingham killings suspect was student at same university as two victims, as police get extra 36 hours to question him

Europe Economy

European Central Bank raises rates again to battle inflation

North Korea

South Korea says North Korea launched two ballistic missiles towards sea

Olivier Lepick gave a permit for 40 menhirs to be knocked down

Mayor becomes 'most hated man in France' after bulldozing the 'French Stonehenge' to make way for a DIY shop

Rebecca's family have urged people to help with the investigation.

Infant sons of mum, 33, killed in concert crush starting to realise she isn’t coming home as manslaughter probe launched

King Charles will carry out his first Trooping the Colour parade as monarch

Trooping the Colour 2023: Order of events, times and how long it lasts

Russia Ukraine War

UN atomic watchdog chief visits Ukraine’s threatened nuclear plant

The Greek coastguard released images of the crowded boat before it sank

At least 79 dead after migrant boat 'with 100 children in hold' capsized off southern Greece

Double child-killer Colin Pitchfork has been cleared to walk free - less than two years after he was thrown back in jail.

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork recommended for release by Parole Board

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner looking loved up on the red carpet

Why are Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner getting a divorce? Inside complicated break up

Obit Roger Payne

US scientist who discovered whales can sing dies aged 88

Starbucks Pride

Starbucks manager sacked over race case awarded massive damages

Guatemala Newspaper

Guatemalan newspaper boss jailed in ‘political persecution’

Robert Gottlieb

Literary editor Robert Gottlieb dies aged 92

Australia’s Parliament House sits behind Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, Australia

Australia creates law to stop Russia from building new embassy near Parliament

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa

Bill Cosby sued by nine more women for alleged decades-old sexual assaults

Germany Jews Compensation

Germany to give £1.4bn to Holocaust survivors around the world in 2024

This undated handout image provided by Greece’s coast guard on Wednesday, June14, 2023, shows scores of people covering practically every free stretch of deck on a battered fishing boat that later cap

At least 78 dead, hundreds feared missing after overcrowded boat sinks

India Cyclone

India and Pakistan brace for fresh floods as cyclone approaches

Chasing Horse Arrest Nevada

Dances With Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse charged with further sex crimes

New Zealand Economy

New Zealand’s economy dips into recession as higher interest rates bite

Belgium NATO Ukraine

Nato debates ways to boost ties with Ukraine as war grinds on

China Palestinian Abbas

Chinese premier meets Palestinian president in bid to up Middle East presence

New Zealand Megaupload

Pair who helped run pirating website Megaupload sentenced to jail in New Zealand

Serbia Kosovo Tensions

Kosovo tightens border security after police officers ‘kidnapped by Serb forces’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew may get to stay in Royal Lodge due to The Queen's will

Prince Andrew 'left money in Queen's will to stay at Royal Lodge' despite fears King Charles will evict him
Prince Harry admitted to taking cocaine in his controversial memoir Spare

Biden administration 'refuses to release Prince Harry's immigration records' after Duke admitted drug use in Spare
Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California.

Fergie labels Harry and Meghan 'brave' for moving to US and says they are 'blazing a trail'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien offers up his damning monologue as Boris Johnson is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report
Nick Ferrari

'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis
Andrew Marr questions the ethics behind resignation honours lists.

‘They get anyone they've chummed around with ennobled’: Andrew Marr unpacks the ethics of resignation honours
Junior Doctor defends attending a wedding instead of going to a picket line

'You are the face of this': Tom Swarbrick interrogates BMA leader on picket line absence

Grenfell United chairwoman tells James O'Brien 'we will continue to fight'.

'It feels like yesterday': Grenfell United Chairwoman questions the point of inquiry on tragedy's sixth anniversary
James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson

'Boris Johnson - an incontinent Labrador, weeing and pooing all over the place': James O'Brien takes aim at the ex-PM
Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'
Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC
Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit