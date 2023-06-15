Manchester United and Leeds legend Gordon McQueen dies aged 70 following battle with dementia

Football legend Gordon McQueen who has died after battling dementia. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Former Leeds, Manchester United and Scotland centre-back Gordon McQueen has died aged 70, his family have announced.

The former defender played for Leeds for six years between 1972 and 1978, and Manchester United between 1978 and 1985.

Writing on Instagram, McQueen's daughter Hayley, a Sky Sports News presenter, said: "Beyond heartbroken to announce we have lost our wonderful dad, I thought when the day came I’d be prepared & feel a sense of relief that he is no longer trying to battle this awful disease but I just feel numb.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather,' the statement read.

"We hope that as well as creating many great football memories for club and his country, he will be remembered for the love, laughter and bravery that characterised his career and his family life – not least during his recent battles with ill health.

"Our house was always a constant buzz of friends, family and football and this constant support sustained him as he fought bravely against the cruel impact of dementia.

"The disease may have taken him too soon and while we struggle to comprehend life without him, we celebrate a man who lived life to the full: the ultimate entertainer, the life and soul of every occasion, the heart and soul of every dressing room, the most fun dad, husband and papa we could ever have wished for.

"The family would like to express our huge thanks to the wonderful staff at Herriot Hospice Homecare for their outstanding care; the utterly incredible Marie Curie team who were there with us all until the end with; and Head for Change for the emotional support and respite care.

"Finally, to our wonderful friends and family who a constant source of support we send our utmost love and gratitude.'You will remain in our hearts always."

Yvonne, Hayley, Anna, Eddie, Rudi, Etta and Ayla.

Gordon McQueen with the Manchester United squad after winning the 1983 FA Cup Final. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Double Oscar-winning actress and former MP Glenda Jackson dies aged 87 after 'brief illness'

Read More: Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia, heartbroken husband reveals

Leeds United said: "The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with Gordon’s wife Yvonne, daughters Hayley and Anna, son Eddie and grandchildren Rudi, Etta and Ayla, along with his friends at this time."

Manchester United said: "Everyone at Manchester United is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved former defender, Gordon McQueen. Our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time."