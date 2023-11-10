Murder investigation launched after woman, 35, knifed to death in front of her children in Salford home

Police were called to Salford on Friday morning after a woman was found with a stab wound. Picture: Google Maps

By Jenny Medlicott

Police have arrested a man after a woman was found with a stab wound to the chest by her children in Manchester.

Officers were called to Little Hulton, Worsley at around 2:40am on Friday after a woman, 35, was found with a single stab injury to the chest.

North West Ambulance says it was called to the scene at 2:42am and the woman was quickly rushed to the hospital.

She later died of her injuries.

Police have since arrested a man, 45, in connection with the woman’s death. He is currently being held in custody for questioning.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation, and an experienced team of detectives continue to work extremely hard to understand a comprehensive timeline of events that will help us piece together what has happened earlier this morning,” Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said.

“This was a truly horrific attack on a mother, witnessed by her two young children and we really need the public to come forward and give information to us that may be able to assist our enquiries to find answers for them.

“A man, aged 45, fled the scene but has since been arrested by officers on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning. Our inquiries at present suggest that the victim was known to the suspect and we believe that it was targeted attack.

“We recognise that incidents of this nature will understandably cause worry in our communities in Greater Manchester and to reassure members of the public, additional neighbourhood officers will be in and around the surrounding area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to come and speak to us.

“We urge people who were in the area at the time of the incident to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“We are also appealing to any motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything that may be of relevance to our investigation on Dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras to please contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting log number 236 10/11/2023.

“Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”