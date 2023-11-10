Murder investigation launched after woman, 35, knifed to death in front of her children in Salford home

10 November 2023, 12:44 | Updated: 10 November 2023, 13:13

Police were called to Salford on Friday morning after a woman was found with a stab wound.
Police were called to Salford on Friday morning after a woman was found with a stab wound. Picture: Google Maps

By Jenny Medlicott

Police have arrested a man after a woman was found with a stab wound to the chest by her children in Manchester.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers were called to Little Hulton, Worsley at around 2:40am on Friday after a woman, 35, was found with a single stab injury to the chest.

North West Ambulance says it was called to the scene at 2:42am and the woman was quickly rushed to the hospital.

She later died of her injuries.

Police have since arrested a man, 45, in connection with the woman’s death. He is currently being held in custody for questioning.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation, and an experienced team of detectives continue to work extremely hard to understand a comprehensive timeline of events that will help us piece together what has happened earlier this morning,” Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said.

Read more: Handcuffed to a pipe: Retired lawyer, 77, behind bars after shooting dead two eco-protesters blocking a road Read more: Police hunting for missing man Justin Henry find body in car boot in south London

“This was a truly horrific attack on a mother, witnessed by her two young children and we really need the public to come forward and give information to us that may be able to assist our enquiries to find answers for them.

“A man, aged 45, fled the scene but has since been arrested by officers on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning. Our inquiries at present suggest that the victim was known to the suspect and we believe that it was targeted attack.

“We recognise that incidents of this nature will understandably cause worry in our communities in Greater Manchester and to reassure members of the public, additional neighbourhood officers will be in and around the surrounding area over the coming days and anyone with any concerns is encouraged to come and speak to us.

“We urge people who were in the area at the time of the incident to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“We are also appealing to any motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything that may be of relevance to our investigation on Dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras to please contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting log number 236 10/11/2023.

“Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boy wounded in airstrike

Israeli forces strike near hospitals as troops push further into Gaza

Dead Palestinians wrapped in shrouds

‘Far too many’ Palestinians have died during Israel operations in Gaza – Blinken

Hotel workers at a rally in Las Vegas

Threat of strike on Las Vegas Strip over as union agrees deal with hotel owners

Katie Tidmarsh has been jailed for life

Foster carer who murdered one-year-old baby she planned to adopt jailed for life

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden

Biden and Xi agree to meet amid heightened tensions between US and China

Police are investigating the clip that has emerged online.

Counter-terror investigation launched into deepfake of Sadiq Khan backing pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day

The thief laughed as he walked off with the pensioner's money.

Shocking moment 'cowardly' crook steals £1,100 from disabled pensioner on mobility scooter in broad daylight

Stars of David on house in Paris

France blames Russia over bot campaign linked to antisemitic graffiti

Rochdale Cenotaph graffitied with ‘Free Palestine’ ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Two teenagers charged after Rochdale Cenotaph daubed with 'Free Palestine' ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Chris Whitty has revealed some tip for a healthier, longer life

'Old fashioned' ways are best to stay young: Chris Whitty reveals best ways to live longer

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has distanced himself from the Home Secretary's comments

Suella Braverman breaks cover as Chancellor distances himself after comments accusing police of protest bias

Antony Blinken with other officials

China and Gaza conflict on agenda as Blinken meets Indian defence chiefs

Viktor Orban

Orban: Hungary will not support negotiations with Ukraine to join EU

Russia Putin

Putin makes trip to Russian military HQ close to border with Ukraine

Personal trainer Robert Dyer went missing after going for a hike

Missing London father Robert Dyer found dead in Jamaica after getting lost on jungle hike

Israeli security forces also carried out a raid, blowing up two homes said to belong to members of Hamas.

Dozens of Hamas members rounded up by Israeli security forces in West Bank village raids

Latest News

See more Latest News

Veteran Early Meyer

Veteran, 96, continues quest for medal over wound suffered in Korean War

John O'Rourke has told LBC of his theft ordeal.

It’s put me off, it’s put my wife off: Poppy seller tells of theft as volunteers stop collecting over safety fears
A guard at a Chinese boarding school

Sending Tibetan children to boarding schools is not forced assimilation – China

Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has distanced himself from the Home Secretary's comments

‘Not words I would have used’: Chancellor distances himself after Home Secretary accused police of protest bias
Eye transplant man Aaron James

Surgeons perform world’s first eye transplant on man who suffered electric shock

Kenneth Darlington handcuffed to a bar at a police station in Panamá moments after he gunned down two teachers at a protest

Handcuffed to a pipe: Retired lawyer, 77, behind bars after shooting dead two eco-protesters blocking a road
The education minister has said he respects the police's operational independence.

‘I’ve always respected the operational independence of the police’, education minister says amid Braverman ‘bias’ row
Miguel Solorio

Man jailed for 1998 drive-by shooting is exonerated and set for release

Olaf Scholz and candle holder

Germany commemorates Kristallnacht amid fears of rising antisemitism

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks
This is not the first time Harry and Meghan have been parodied in a cartoon.

'What the deuce?': Meghan and Harry brand Family Guy parody as a 'totally unfair outrageous slur'
Prince William has vowed to "bring real change"

Prince William vows to go a 'step further' than his family and 'bring real change'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit