Fancy mangers and bash, rausage solls or teans on boast? US chef horrifies Brits with 'cursed' take on classic UK dishes

30 March 2023, 14:03 | Updated: 30 March 2023, 14:06

Anthony prepares "cursed" reversed takes on British dishes
Anthony prepares "cursed" reversed takes on British dishes. Picture: TikTok

By Will Taylor

An American chef has horrified Brits by taking classic UK meals and turning them inside out – designing dishes called mangers and bash and teans on boast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Anthony Calabro's amusing TikTok videos have been viewed by millions.

In the 27-year-old;s mangers and bash video, he makes a potato mixture and arranges it in a tube shape – as if it were a sausage – then makes mashed up sausage meat as the base, flipping the classic bangers and mash dish on its head.

"First, we're going to start off making the same type of batter like we did for chich and fips," he explains, videoing himself making the potato mixture.

"But this time, we're going to stuff it into a sausage casing. Let the mangers boil for a bit, but while they're boiling we can make the bash.

"We start off with some water and some sausage meat, and then blend it all up, put it in a pan and cook it til it gets nice and thick.

"And then sear your mangers and then just plate it up. First, we start with the bash, and then the mangers on top, a little bit of greenery, and there you have British famous mangers and bash."

Read more: Heart-rending final photo of beauty queen, 25, who collapsed and died while working at Michael Owen's stables

Showing off the dish – effectively two cylinders of potato mixtures sitting on a bed of grim-looking blended sausage meat, Anthony says: "I'm going to give it a try… and I don't know what to say about this, to be honest.

"It's just OK, but it's not hateful. It's a little bit weird in the mouth though."

In his teans on boast recipe, he blends baked beans, adds flour and baking powder, mixes it and then bakes it into a bizarre loaf.

He then add croutons to a mixture of butter, flour and water, before pouring it over his bean-based "bread".

"Honestly, it wasn't that bad," he says of that concoction.

His chich and fips recipe sees him batter the potato mixture, then fry chunks of cod in the style of chips.

Read more: Supermarkets may have 'unwittingly sold rotten meat' as trading standards probe alleged rogue supplier

Anthony uses his TikTok to make "cursed food" he said, but makes serious dishes on his YouTube channel.

He said he thought it would be funny when he visited Greggs and wanted to try his hand at making a "rausage soll".

"Gordon Ramsay called me a "big boy"," the New Jersey-based cook's Twitter bio states.

One comment on his TikTok says: "Bro is Rordon Gamsay."

"This is a crime against humanity," said another user.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian flag

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage

Linda Thorson opened up about her friendship with Paul O'Grady

Paul O'Grady died 'in his own bed' beside his husband Andre, close friend reveals

Brazil Bolsonaro Returns

Jair Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after three-month stay in Florida

Kenya Opposition Protests

Kenyan opposition holds fresh protests despite government warning

HM Treasury is looking for a Head of Cyber Security on £50k per year

Treasury sparks pay storm after advertising Head of Cyber Security job at £50k

US Military Helicopter Crash

Casualties reported after US Army helicopters crash during training mission

Several banks have revealed more branch closures

Over 80 more bank branches at Lloyds, Halifax, Natwest and RBS set to close: read the full list and when they shut

Breaking
The state pensions age increase has been frozen

Plans to increase state pension age to 68 frozen

Breaking
Charles Bronson has lost his latest bid for freedom

Charles Bronson loses bid to be freed from jail as parole board rules against him

Switzerland Russia Gazprombank

Four bankers convicted over Swiss account of Putin-linked Russian cellist

Julia Wendell selfie alongside picture of young Madeleine McCann

Julia Wendell's Madeleine McCann claims: The story so far

Vatican Pope

Pope ‘progressively improving’ after being admitted to hospital with infection

Finland Russia Intelligence

Nato hopeful Finland says it has substantially weakened Russian spy operations

Amanda Chibwe died on holiday in Bermuda

British mother of three drowns off Bermuda aged just 31, as family pay tribute to 'beautiful vibrant soul'

Charles gave a historic speech to the German parliament

King Charles thanks Germany 'from the bottom of my heart' for reaction to Queen Elizabeth's death in historic visit

Philippines Ferry Fire

At least 31 dead after ferry fire in the Philippines

Latest News

See more Latest News

Margaret Ferrier faces by-election after Commons standards committee ruling

Ex SNP-MP Margaret Ferrier facing by-election and 30 day Commons suspension after traveling on train with covid
Chris Kaba, 24, was due to become a father when he was shot dead by police

Met police firearms officer faces criminal charges over fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius set for parole hearing 10 years after killing girlfriend

Tesco delivery van

Tesco to make big changes to online orders - and it could cost you more

Julia Wendell on Dr Phil (l). A beach like her first childhood memory (top r). Bottom right Julia as a child and Madeleine McCann

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann says first memories of 'buildings and beach' similar to where girl was last seen
A suspect has been charged with dangerous dogs offences

Man hit with eight dangerous dogs charges after girl mauled in Manchester

The charity was speaking to LBC's Henry Reily

Homeless dogs’ charity pleads with Sadiq Khan over ULEZ expansion claiming its future is at risk
Pope

Pope has good night in hospital despite respiratory infection – Vatican

Friends of the Earth have pledged to tackle the 'lacklustre' strategy

Campaigners 'poised to act' if government's 'lacklustre' energy strategy fails to show how UK will meet net zero targets
Salty: A single slice from a loaf can contain more salt than a packet of crisps

One slice of bread can be as salty as a whole pack of crisps: Which loaves are the saltiest?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit