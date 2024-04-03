Manhunt launched for three man 'hit squad' suspected of stabbing Iran journalist outside his London home

Pouria Zeraati, 36, was stabbed outside his home in Wimbledon. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

An international manhunt has been launched to snare a suspected hit squad wanted over the stabbing of an Iranian journalist in south-west London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pouria Zeraati, 36, was knifed in an attack outside his Wimbledon home on Friday.

Counter-terrorism police are investigating and hunting for a suspected ‘hit squad’ who fled the UK within hours of the attack.

Two suspects left the scene in a vehicle which was being driven by a third man. It travelled towards Heathrow.

A blue Mazda 3 was found abandoned shortly afterwards in the New Malden area.

Read more: Israel admits ‘grave mistake’ after three British ex-forces heroes among seven killed in mistaken rocket on aid convoy

Read more: Retired vet, 77, found dead in garden after he was attacked by seven dogs including his own pet

Forensics experts have been examining the car.

Scotland Yard, Britain’s secret intelligence services, the National Crime Agency and their colleagues in Interpol are all involved in finding the knifemen.

The victim Mr Zeraati sent a defiant online post from his hospital bed writing: “I want to thank you for all your calls, messages and support.

Update



The latest statement from the Commander of the @metpoliceuk Counter Terrorism unit:



Three suspects of the attack on me last Friday, 29th March, in front of my residence in South West London, HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED.



They managed to escape from British soil by air, within a… — Pouria Zeraati (@pouriazeraati) April 2, 2024

“The amount of your sympathy, kindness and love in past few days has been and is the greatest and best energy for my recovery process.”

He has been discharged after suffering a leg injury but has now gone into hiding with his wife.

the Metropolitan Police said motivation for the assault was not yet clear.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We have identified three suspects who we believe left the UK within hours of the attack.

If is feared Mr Zeraati’s occupation and recent threats to UK-based Iranian journalists could be motivating factors for the attack.

The Iranian regime has denied any involvement.

A spokesman for the Iran International TV channel told the BBC the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had been targeting journalists and their families.