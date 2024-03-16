Urgent manhunt launched for crossbow suspect after two 'linked' attacks in east London

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway briefing officers following the incidents. Picture: Met Police

By Jenny Medlicott

A manhunt has been launched to find a crossbow suspect after two similar attacks in east London this month.

A man in his 20s was shot in the neck with a crossbow dart in Shoreditch around 7pm on Thursday.

He sustained a neck injury and was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

It followed a similar incident just over a week earlier when a woman, 44, was hit in the head with a crossbow bolt while crossing a road by Clifton House in Shoreditch on March 4.

Both have since left hospital and are not thought to have sustained life-changing injuries.

Police have now revealed they believe the incidents may be linked as they make “significant efforts” to identify a suspect.

The Metropolitan Police said a woman was injured outside Clifton House, Shoreditch. Picture: Google Images

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said: “There are significant efforts to find whoever carried out these assaults, and we are committed to keeping the community updated over the coming days, as we know how worrying this is.

“This investigation is being led by my detectives in the CID and supported by my neighbourhood teams and specialist officers. My team are progressing a number of lines of enquiry, including identifying witnesses and exploring both CCTV and forensic opportunities.

“I understand that local people will be distressed by these incidents, but we would urge them to go about their business.

“Please do be vigilant and alert while our investigation is ongoing and contact us about anything which seems concerning.

“Over the weekend you will see an enhance local policing presence as we dedicate more officers to locate whoever is responsible for these assaults, and help people feel as safe as possible.”

It comes after a local resident previously told LBC he saw someone holding an "unusual object resembling a crossbow with an infrared light" the Friday before the woman was injured.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 6663/14 Mar or Operation Goldwater.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.