Manhunt launched for shoplifter who hit baby in the face after stealing from Northumberland shop

Police are hunting a man who punched a baby in the face after stealing from a shop in a town in Northumberland.

Northumbria Police have issued an image of a suspect they want to trace after the attack in a branch of Spar in Bedlington.

Officers say a man left the shop at 10.05am on September 13 without paying.

As he fled, he crossed paths with a woman who was carrying a seven-month-old baby outside a nearby post office.

Police said the man struck the baby before running away, leaving the child with facial injuries.

Police have issued CCTV of a man they want to trace.

Anyone who knows him should call Northumbria Police on 101, quoting crime reference 115171D/23.