Trans child rapist being held in isolation at men's prison because she is 'too dangerous' for women's jail

Marcia Walker is in HMP Frankland. Picture: Custody photo/Google Street View

By Kit Heren

A transgender child rapist is being kept in isolation in a men's prison because of the threat she could pose if she were held in a women's prison, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Marcia Walker. Picture: Custody photo

Marcia Walker, 48, who was sentenced in 2003 to thirteen years in prison for raping two four-year-old girls, "poses a risk" to female inmates, the Sun reported.

Walker was later convicted of making bomb threats against the governor and staff of her prison.

She was subsequently given an extra six months in prison for threatening then-Prime Minister Theresa May in a bomb hoax letter.

She is being kept in HMP Frankland in County Durham, but has to be separated from male inmates because of her gender status.

HMP Frankland. Picture: Google Street View

This is reportedly infuriating the other inmates because they have to wait 45 minutes so Walker can eat and wash alone.

"She has to be treated as a woman but cannot be moved to a female prison because she poses a risk," a prison source told The Sun.

"And, as she's legally a woman, she must be kept apart from male inmates."

The Prison Service spokesperson said: "Transgender prisoners do not receive special treatment and have access to the same facilities as male prisoners."

Read more: Discussing women's rights could be 'offensive' as teachers' union seeks to change definition of transphobia

Read more: Trans children going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP

Walker has reportedly had several run-ins with prison authorities about living as a woman in male prisons.

She also complained about not being given razors, saying it worsened her gender dysphoria.