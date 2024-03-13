Former UFC champion Mark Coleman ‘battling for his life’ in hospital after saving parents from house fire

UFC Hall of Famer Mark (The Hammer) Coleman is fighting for life after rescuing his parents from a fire. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman has been left fighting for his life after rescuing both of his parents from a house fire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Coleman, 59, managed to bring his parents to safety but when he went back to try and rescue his dog Hammer from the home in Toledo, Ohio, he collapsed from smoke inhalation.

He was rushed to hospital in a helicopter.

His daughter Morgan wrote on Instagram: “As many know, our dad was involved in a house fire early this morning along with his parents and beloved dog, hammer.

“He managed to carry both of his parents out of the house but despite his best efforts was not able to save hammer. He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act.

Read more: ‘Man in the Iron Lung’ Paul Alexander dies aged 78 after weeks after being rushed to hospital with Covid

Read more: Families left ‘physically sick’ reveal torment as police probing funeral home scandal receive more than 1,000 calls

Mark Coleman saved both his parents from a raging house fire, then went back in for the dog. He had to be lifeflighted to the hospital.



If anyone can beat back death itself, it's Mark.



We were close to doing a book and it would have been a fascinating ride. A big, badass life. pic.twitter.com/Ll7ILAP995 — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) March 12, 2024

“Our father has always been our hero and means the world to us. He is and always will be a fighter.

“The strongest snd bravest man I know. Please continue to pray for him and our family during this extremely difficult time. We will miss our sweet hammer so deeply.

“Thank you for all the love and support. Hammer house for life”

It was reported that Mark was woken up by the sound of the dog barking as the house went up in flames.

He managed to pull his father, 59 and mother from the building before he collapsed.

This is what's left of the house Mark Coleman and his family were in last night.



Mark's dog Hammer woke him up to a house in flames. He saved both his parents and is fighting for his life. pic.twitter.com/hicYhv7SDm — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) March 12, 2024

The roof of the house collapsed as firefighters arrived.

On Facebook, Mr Coleman's mum, Connie, said: "Thank God we are alive. Prayers for Mark! Thank you to all the firefighters. And sheriffs dept. EMS Red Cross. and especially my family. Could not do this without you! Love you all! And the hundreds of text, messages and phone calls it is truly heartwarming".

Pictures have been shared on social media of Mark intubated in intensive care.

Other photos show the damage to the house, which is now a burnt out shell that has been completely gutted by fire.