Former UFC champion Mark Coleman ‘battling for his life’ in hospital after saving parents from house fire

13 March 2024, 15:08

UFC Hall of Famer Mark (The Hammer) Coleman is fighting for life after rescuing his parents from a fire
UFC Hall of Famer Mark (The Hammer) Coleman is fighting for life after rescuing his parents from a fire. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman has been left fighting for his life after rescuing both of his parents from a house fire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Coleman, 59, managed to bring his parents to safety but when he went back to try and rescue his dog Hammer from the home in Toledo, Ohio, he collapsed from smoke inhalation.

He was rushed to hospital in a helicopter.

His daughter Morgan wrote on Instagram: “As many know, our dad was involved in a house fire early this morning along with his parents and beloved dog, hammer.

“He managed to carry both of his parents out of the house but despite his best efforts was not able to save hammer. He was life-flighted to the hospital where he is currently battling for his life after this heroic act.

“Our father has always been our hero and means the world to us. He is and always will be a fighter.

“The strongest snd bravest man I know. Please continue to pray for him and our family during this extremely difficult time. We will miss our sweet hammer so deeply.

“Thank you for all the love and support. Hammer house for life”

It was reported that Mark was woken up by the sound of the dog barking as the house went up in flames.

He managed to pull his father, 59 and mother from the building before he collapsed.

The roof of the house collapsed as firefighters arrived.

On Facebook, Mr Coleman's mum, Connie, said: "Thank God we are alive. Prayers for Mark! Thank you to all the firefighters. And sheriffs dept. EMS Red Cross. and especially my family. Could not do this without you! Love you all! And the hundreds of text, messages and phone calls it is truly heartwarming".

Pictures have been shared on social media of Mark intubated in intensive care.

Other photos show the damage to the house, which is now a burnt out shell that has been completely gutted by fire.

