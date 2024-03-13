‘Man in the Iron Lung’ Paul Alexander dies aged 78 after weeks after being rushed to hospital with Covid

13 March 2024, 14:08 | Updated: 13 March 2024, 14:12

Paul Alexander, widely known as "the man in the iron lung," has died
Paul Alexander, widely known as "the man in the iron lung," has died. Picture: GoFundme

By Asher McShane

A man who lived in an iron lung for 70 years after contracting polio as a child has died.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Alexander, known as Polio Paul, was left paralysed after suffering from polio in 1952 when he was six years old.

He spent his whole life inside the iron lung. He had come home from playing outdoors when he felt feverish and had a headache. Within days he had been rushed to hospital and doctors operated to clear mucus from his lungs.

He woke up in the mechanical iron lung - and spent most of his life inside it.

An update posted on his GoFundme page revealed he died on Monday aged 78. It emerged that he died after contracting Covid-19.

A formal cause of death has not been released.

A few weeks ago, his social media manager posted a video saying he had been rushed to A&E and hospitalised after contracting COVID-19. He was later released from the hospital.

Nurse attend to a room full of polio patients in iron lung respirators
Nurse attend to a room full of polio patients in iron lung respirators. Picture: Alamy

It reads: "Paul Alexander, “The Man in the Iron Lung”, passed away yesterday.

Read more: Five skiers on Swiss Alps trip ‘fell asleep together’ before freezing to death as search for missing girlfriend resumes

Read more: Widow had ‘husband’s ashes’ turned to jewellery but his body was later found in freezer at scandal-hit funeral home

“After surviving polio as a child, he lived over 70 years inside of an iron lung.

“"In this time Paul went to college, became a lawyer, and a published author.

"His story traveled wide and far, positively influencing people around the world.

"Paul was an incredible role model that will continue to be remembered.

"Paul, you will be missed but always remembered."

Despite his physical constraints, Paul became a published author, lawyer and avid traveller, remembered worldwide for his smile and inspirational attitude to life.

He became a trial lawyer and represented clients in court in a suit and modified wheelchair that held his body upright.

He wrote a memoir that took him five years to complete, each word written with a pen attached to a stick in his mouth.

More modern ventilators had been created during the course of his life but Paul decided to stay in the iron lung because he was used to it.

Polio is a deadly virus that attacks the spinal cord, leaving some survivors paralysed.

A vaccine was developed in 1955, largely wiping out the virus. The disease remains endemic in just four countries today: Nigeria, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Many people who survived the virus were only able to breathe via an iron lung.  A 7ft metal case that use a vacuum to push air in and out of their own lungs.

Paul’s brother Philip said: “I am so gratitude to everybody who donated to my brother’s fundraiser.

“It allowed him to live his last few years stress-free. It will also pay for his funeral during this difficult time.

“It is absolutely incredible to read all the comments and know that so many people were inspired by Paul. I am just so grateful.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Soldier looks at pulverised car

Israeli drone strikes car in southern Lebanon, killing Hamas member

Michael Culver played Captain Needa

Star Wars actor Michael Culver dies aged 85

Speaker faces angry backlash for not picking Diane Abbott to speak over ‘racism’ scandal at PMQs

Speaker faces angry backlash for not picking Diane Abbott to speak over ‘racism’ scandal at PMQs

Keir Starmer blasted Rishi Sunak amid the £10m Tory donor ‘racism’ storm

Rishi Sunak insists Tory donor's 'remorse should be accepted' amid racism row as he resists calls to give back £10m

A boy plays with fireworks

Palestinians killed in West Bank amid violence surge

Lilly Watts has spoken of her heartbreak at the death of Liam Trimmer

Heartbroken fiancee of British policeman killed in freak accident at engagement party reveals she is pregnant

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, fourth from right, arrives at the Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

Elon Musk visits Tesla plant near Berlin after suspected arson attack

Pret A Manger has launched a new 'anti-fraud' measure.

Fury as Pret A Manger cracks down on Club Pret 'free coffee loophole’ with new ‘anti-fraud’ measure

EU Europe AI

Europe’s world-first AI rules gain final approval

Tristan Tate

'They’ll do anything to put you in jail': Tristan Tate's fury as he breaks silence on extradition in angry Tweet

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Biden and Trump set stage for gruelling US election rematch

Yeezy trainers

Adidas donates to anti-hate groups on strength of Yeezy trainer sales

A woman who had her husband's ashes turned into jewellery was told that his body was still in a funeral parlour freezer eight months after his death.

Families left ‘physically sick’ reveal torment as police probing funeral home scandal receive more than 1,000 calls

TikTok signs

US house likely to pass Bill that could ban TikTok

Paul Alexander has died aged 78.

Who is Paul Alexander? The incredible life of ‘The Man in the Iron Lung’ who has died aged 78

AI image

Europe’s world-first AI rules set for final approval

Latest News

See more Latest News

The couple died at Paradise Beach while on holiday in Carriacou in the Caribbean

British husband and wife found dead on Caribbean paradise island

Mohammad Asfan, who died on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war, "had no idea he was being sent to a war zone", said his brother

Lured to Russia on the promise of work only to end up fighting on the front lines

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

Denmark wants to conscript more people for military service – including women

China Explosion

Explosion in building outside Beijing kills two people and injures 26

Rafael Grossi

Treated wastewater discharge at Fukushima nuclear plant is safe – IAEA chief

Spice Girl Mel B has revealed she had to move into her mother's home after the breakdown of her marriage

Spice Girls' Mel B forced to move in with her mum after bitter divorce left her homeless

Mo Yan

Nobel laureate Mo Yan accused of insulting China’s heroes in lawsuit

Trump Columnist Lawsuit

Donald Trump wins delegates needed to become Republican presumptive nominee

Russia Election Putin’s Economy

Putin warns Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if threatened

Children as young as 10 are being arrested for rough sleeping under a 200-year-old law, despite the government promising to repeal it.

Children as young as 10 arrested for rough sleeping with police using 200-year-old law

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate's Mother's Day family photo (L) sparked controversy. Harry and Meghan (R)

Princess of Wales is 'recovering well and will be back by Easter' despite photo editing storm, royal insiders claim
Kate edited controversial Mother's Day picture (l) to make it 'as good as possible' William and Camilla at the Commonwealth Service

Royals ‘rally around Kate’ as ‘Photogate’ played down by insiders as ‘bump in the road, not an earthquake’
Kate's Mother's Day family photo (l) sparked controversy. Harry and Meghan (r)

‘This isn’t a mistake Meg would make’: Harry and Meghan wade into Kate's Mother's Day photo mess

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit