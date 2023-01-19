Married father with baby jailed for groping and pinning schoolgirl against shop counter while asking 'do you love me?'

Ahmed Khalio. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Kit Heren

A married father of a baby has been sent to prison after sexually assaulting a schoolgirl on her 16th birthday.

Ahmed Khalio, 22, was stacking shelves early last year in the shop where he worked in Norris Green, Liverpool when the girl came in.

He followed her around the shop, Liverpool Crown Court heard, before touching her on the bottom.

Part-time shop assistant Khalio walked to the front door before turning around and pinning the girl to the counter of the shop.

He then asked the girl if she "loved" him, asked her how old she was, and warned her not to tell anyone what had happened.

Liverpool Crown Court, Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts, Liverpool, UK. Picture: Getty

Khalio then lifted up her skirt and touched her legs, as well as her underwear, the court heard.

The attack lasted a couple of minutes, and only ended when another customer came into the shop, causing Khalio to jump back.

The girl was left “scared and in shock”. She reported the attack to the police the same evening after telling a friend.

She remembered "telling him to get off her" - but Khalio continued. The girl also said she had been "so scared she felt she couldn't scream or shout".

Ahmed Khalio. Picture: Merseyside Police

Khalio, who is married and has an eleven-month-old son, "accepted flirting" with the girl, who he thought was 17, but "denied putting his hand up her skirt or touching her private area" adding that he had "just been messing around".

Sam Parham, defending, said: "He is extremely sorry for his actions and any negative impact on this young lady."

Khalio, who had an interpreter in the court, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault and jailed for four months.

Sentencing, the Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Andrew Menary KC said: "You simply took advantage of the fact she was alone and no one else was about. You touched her despite the fact she plainly did not want this attention from you.

"This lasted for a couple of minutes, although for her it must have felt like an eternity. Although you express some remorse for this incident, you continue to maintain that you did not simply assault her - certainly not in the way she describes.

"Your behaviour on this particular day was outrageous."