Police constable who had sex whilst on duty in his marked van outside supermarket is sacked for misconduct

17 January 2023, 16:12 | Updated: 17 January 2023, 16:15

The misconduct hearing took place at Newcastle's Middle Engine Lane Police Station
The misconduct hearing took place at Newcastle's Middle Engine Lane Police Station. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A police constable who had sex with a member of the public whilst in uniform and on duty in the back of his marked police van has been sacked - the latest incident to tarnish the force's reputation.

Ian Dawson, a constable serving under Northumbria Police, contacted a woman asking whether she would like to meet up for sex during his shift on September 8, 2020.

The misconduct hearing heard how upon accepting the offer, Dawson drove to her house to collect her, before parking in a nearby supermarket car park just after midnight where the pair proceeded to have sex, after which he dropper her home.

Dawson has now been fired and banned from the police force for life after senior officers heard about the incident.

The officer claimed to have been suffering from poor mental health at the time, but failed to provided the medical evidence necessary to back up such a claim.

PC Ian Dawson also failed to disclose another sexual relationship with a colleague known only as Ms B.
PC Ian Dawson also failed to disclose another sexual relationship with a colleague known only as Ms B. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The hearing also heard how the officer failed to disclose another sexual relationship with a colleague, known only as Ms B.

Despite being pushed on the subject by his supervising officers, Dawson continued to deny the relationship with his cohort and lied on two separate occasions when confronted.

The hearing, overseen by Northumbria Police's Chief Constable Winton Keenen, heard how the officer should have been protecting the public at the time when he was instead having sex in the back of his vehicle.

The hearing into gross misconduct took place at Middle Engine Lane on December 20 last year.

The hearing was told: "In the course of the officer's shift he agreed to meet a member of the public, Ms A, for sexual purposes.

Read more: Pictured: Mum, 27, and daughter, 4, killed in Leeds crash as two arrested over dangerous driving

Read more: Missing woman drowned after driving her Mini into an icy lake a year after allegedly being raped by a work colleague

"He was on duty in a police uniform, in a marked police van, when he collected Ms A from her house in the police vehicle and drove her to a supermarket car park.

"They arrived in the car park at 00.06 on 8th September 2020. He engaged in sexual activity with Ms A in the back of the police vehicle and then drove her back to her home address."

The incident also coincided with lockdown restrictions, meaning Dawson also broke Covid guidance.

Dawson was found to have had sex with a member of the public whilst in uniform in September 2020
Dawson was found to have had sex with a member of the public whilst in uniform in September 2020. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Chief Constable Keenen said: "PC Dawson entered willingly and on his own admissions into an agreement that resulted in him engaging in sexual activity, whilst on-duty and utilising a police vehicle in a public place for such purpose."

The sacking came at a time when the sexual behaviour of police officers has increasingly come under the microscope.

Reflecting this, Keenen added: "There is an understandable expectation of the public that police officers will act at all times in ways that do not discredit the public service to which they dedicate their working lives.

"With that comes the expectation that they will not engage in sexual activity whilst on duty.

"This has always been the case but now, perhaps more than ever, there is a recognisable increase in the expectations of the public regarding the behaviours of police officers, and particularly so regarding behaviours involving sexual activity.'

Dawson was sacked for gross misconduct with immediate effect and placed on the Royal College of Policing's barred list.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Germany Coal Protest

Climate activists stage more protests against German coal mine expansion

Greta Thunberg was hauled off by officers

Greta Thunberg detained by police during protests over coal mine at German village

Oscars Shortlist

Taylor Swift’s guitar and Eminem’s trainers to be sold at US charity auction

Researchers inspect a runestone found at Tyrifjorden, Norway, at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo

Norwegian archaeologists find ‘world’s oldest runestone’

The two died after being hit by an Audi in Leeds

Pictured: Mum, 27, and daughter, 4, killed after being hit by a car on the school run as two arrested over dangerous driving
Switzerland Davos Forum

Belarus opposition leader denounces treason trial as ‘a farce’

Kevin Spacey thanked the Italian awards show for honouring him

Kevin Spacey thanks awards do for 'having the balls' to give him lifetime achievement gong despite sex assault charges

Madonna announcing 'the biggest world tour of her career' to celebrate 40 year anniversary

Madonna 'to embark on biggest world tour she's ever done' to celebrate 40th anniversary

Norway Russia Wagner Group

Norwegian war crimes unit ‘hopes to speak to Wagner Group asylum seeker’

The stabbings happened around Harlesden station

Double stabbing at Tube station as section of Bakerloo line suspended

Suella Braverman fears more cases like David Carrick's will emerge

Braverman fears more 'shocking cases' of criminal cops will be found as forces 'double down on hunt for David Carricks'

Prior to the inquest, Hannah's mother regularly posted updates to crowdfunding site Crowd Justice to raise awareness of her daughter's case.

Missing woman drowned after driving Mini 200 miles into an icy lake a year after being 'raped by a work colleague'

The birthday celebrations before the attack

Heartbreaking video shows happy Ukrainian family's birthday party before apartment block is blown up by Russians

Prince Harry's revelation of how many Taliban he killed has been used by Iran to justify an execution

Iran uses Harry's admission about killing 25 Taliban fighters as justification for executing British dual citizen

Nepal Plane Crash

Funerals held of Nepal plane crash victims as data recorder sent to France

Nepal Plane Crash Victims

Nepal co-pilot’s husband died in 2006 crash while flying for same airline

Latest News

See more Latest News

Switzerland Davos Forum

Ukraine’s first lady pleads for global help to stop Russia during Davos speech

The prosecution accuse Mr Downes of lacing Kim Harrop's vape with Oxycodone

Father-of-four accused of killing date after lacing her vape fluid with potent painkiller Oxycodone at seaside chalet
France Soccer Mbappe Zidane

French football chief investigated over sexual harassment allegations

Aslef (led by Mick Whelan r) announce two more walkouts over long-running pay dispute

Train drivers announce two more walkouts after rejecting latest pay offer

'Many' injured after double decker bus flipped on ice road in Somerset

Double-decker bus carrying nuclear power workers flips over as motorists warned to 'only drive if necessary'
The Rt Hon Gillian Keegan MP spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, calling the teachers' strike "deeply disappointing"

'Why tomorrow and not today?': Nick Ferrari grills Education Secretary on lack of urgency over teachers' strike action
Switzerland World Economic Forum

Ukraine’s first lady to ask for help against Russia during Davos address

Stuart Rose said Brexit had been 'catastrophic' for the British economy

Brexit has made Brits 'suffer' and been 'catastrophic' for the UK economy, says ASDA chairman Stuart Rose
PC David Carrick (main and top right) earned at least £60k while in custody as Met chief Mark Rowley pledges a 'ruthless' review of office abuse claims

Met police paid rapist cop David Carrick at least £60k while he was in custody

A family visit the Qianmen pedestrian shopping street, a popular tourist spot in Beijing,

China records first population decline in decades

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses UK govt of 'allowing' violence toward women

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it

Former police officer speaks of ‘rife’ toxic culture in the force towards women and regrets laughing along with it
Nick Ferrari LBC

'I'm never getting in a car with a male police officer alone', says caller after David Carrick's guilty plea
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary says she is hoping not to use anti-strike legislation on teachers

Protest

Human rights campaigner brands Public Order Bill 'Orwellian'

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Monday's show

Andrew Marr: Trust in the cops has been totally shattered by David Carrick - this is a disaster
Labour peer says Public Order Bill resembles anti-terror laws

Labour Peer says the 'anti-protest' Public Order Bill 'resembles anti-terror laws'

Shelagh

'Touched up regularly and made to bark like a dog': Ex-Met Constable details abuse from fellow officers
James O'Brien argues with caller for 19 minutes about immigration

LBC caller continuously argues with James O'Brien about immigration

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

James O’Brien rebukes Home Sec's refusal to apologise to Holocaust survivor for ‘disgusting language’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit