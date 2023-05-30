Mars unveils new look for much-loved chocolate bar in bid to cut plastic waste

30 May 2023, 16:00

The new paper packaging for Mars bars
The new paper packaging for Mars bars. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

Mars bars have been given a new look as the chocolate bar ditches its traditional plastic wrapper for more environmentally-friendly paper packaging.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mars announced the major change to its bar in a bid to explore a more "sustainable future".

It said the aim is to make all its packaging "recyclable, reusable or compostable".

The new packaging began its rollout in the UK on Monday, with it set to appear in 500 Tesco stores across Britain.

Once the pilot is over, Mars said it will use what it has learned to inform other trials.

It comes after Nestle, a competitor of Mars, introduced paper packaging on some of its chocolates from 2021.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The original Mars packaging
The original Mars packaging. Picture: Alamy

Adam Grant, general manager at Mars Wrigley UK, said the trial was "a big step to see how paper-based packaging works in everyday life".

"From the test, we will derive insights for our sustainable packaging strategy," he said.

The move also comes after the company achieved carbon neutrality for the first time in its history this year, achieved through carbon credits and carbon emission reductions.

Richard Sutherland-Moore, who is the packaging expert at the company, said they are exploring different wrapping ideas for all its confectionery.

He said the challenge was providing adequate protection "whilst guaranteeing the food safety, quality and integrity of the product to prevent food waste".

Read more: Dummy coffee jars appear on supermarket shelves in London during cost of living crisis

Read more: Royal Blood frontman mocks crowd and brands them 'pathetic' before storming offstage following Dundee performance

Tesco said it was "delighted" to partner with Mars on the new wrapper.

It said the move aligned with Tesco's "own strategy of removing plastic and packaging".

Andrew Flood, Tesco packaging development manager, said: "We're delighted to partner with Mars Wrigley to trial an alternative version of their iconic Mars bar packaging - aligning to our own strategy of removing plastic and packaging in our business where we can, reducing it where we can't, reusing more and recycling what's left."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine

Russia says Ukraine drones damage Moscow buildings in pre-dawn attack

Brazil South America Summit

South America’s leaders meet in Brazil to discuss regional cooperation

Italy Lake Accident

Intelligence agents among four killed when boat capsized on Italian lake

Biden

Biden attends memorial Mass to mark eight years since son’s death

OpenAI head Sam Altman recently testified before Congress calling for better regulation of AI tech

AI could lead to 'extinction', warn experts including heads of OpenAI and Google Deepmind

Norway Whale

Norway says beluga whale with apparent Russian-made harness swims to Sweden

Germany Olympics Attack

Panel of historians begins review of 1972 Munich Olympics attack

Dr Ranj Singh has hit back after an image of him and Phillip Schofield's former lover resurfaced.

Dr Ranj Singh hits back at people ‘trying to cause damage’ as photo of him with Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover resurfaces

Scott Seddon, 26, died yesterday afternoon during a lightening storm on the popular Rhodes beach according to Greek authorities.

Tributes paid as 26-year-old British paddle boarder killed by lightning strike in Greece is named

A necklace has been discovered in the wreckage of the Titanic

Titanic's hidden treasures: Lost gold necklace with tooth of megalodon shark discovered in wreckage 111 years on

Japan LGBT

Policy against same-sex marriage unconstitutional, Japanese court rules

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper downs tools and quits farming as he announces all-new career

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper downs tools and quits farming as he announces all-new career

The force's commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has written to health and social care services to say police will no longer attend after August 31 unless there is a threat to life.

Mental Health Crisis Team worker's chilling warning - 'there will be deaths' if police absent from mental health calls

'That was so pathetic': Royal Blood slammed after frontman Mike Kerr showed 'lacklustre' crowd the middle finger before storming offstage in Dundee.

Royal Blood frontman mocks crowd and brands them 'pathetic' before storming offstage following Dundee performance

The dummy jars were spotted in a Co-op in London

Dummy coffee jars appear on supermarket shelves in London during cost of living crisis

The car had to be rescued from Trevaunance beach

'Can't park there mate': Driver blasted for leaving BMW on beach as it washes out to sea, with coastguard launching rescue

Latest News

See more Latest News

India Bus Crash

At least 10 dead as bus carrying Hindu pilgrims falls into gorge

Jordan Royal Wedding

Thousands attend free concert in Jordan ahead of royal wedding

Thousands of people have flocked to the church to see the nun's remains

Catholics flock to US church to pray over body of nun who was exhumed after four years with almost no signs of decay
Secret agents killed aboard houseboat after vessel capsizes during party on picturesque Italian lake

Victims who died aboard houseboat revealed to be secret agents after vessel capsized on picturesque Italian lake
Russia Ukraine

Buildings damaged in drone attack, Moscow mayor claims

Kosovo Serbs Clashes

30 peacekeepers injured in clashes with ethnic Serbs in Kosovo

The snorkeller survived the crocodile attack

Snorkeller prises crocodile's jaws from his head in miracle escape after being mauled near luxury resort
Nearly 100 primary schools could shut down

Nearly 100 primary schools 'at risk of closure' as birth rates fall and young families leave cities amid high living costs
Eamonn Holmes accused This Morning of a 'total cover-up' of Phillip Schofield's affair

Eamonn Holmes alleges 'total cover-up' at ITV over Phillip Schofield affair

Damage could be seen on local buildings in Moscow following the alleged series of attacks by Ukraine.

Moscow hit by wave of kamikaze drones in 'revenge attack' following sustained air strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Paul Burrell met with the warring princes back in 2017, a royal source has claimed

Princes William and Harry had a secret meeting with Diana's butler before Meghan engagement
Kate Middleton meets the Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry last year

Kate 'unaware' £154,500-a-year charity boss was convicted murderer who stabbed man to death on train
Jeremy Hunt (centre top) could be dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles row over Royal Lodge

Battle of Royal Lodge: Only Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and not King Charles can force Prince Andrew out of royal home

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson's responses to questioning on the WhatsApp message handover.

James O'Brien reacts to Boris Johnson 'squirming' under questioning on Partygate

Nick Ferrari

'Humans cannot change their sex': Philosopher Kathleen Stock advocates female-only spaces for women's protection
Ali Miraj on expenses scandal

True and Fair Party leader reacts to MPs claiming fines on expenses: 'Even good people can be corrupted in corridors of power'
Sangita on police and mental health

The 'demand for mental health services is outstripping supply' says Sangita Myska

Teacher tells David Lammy that kid's files would 'keep you up at night.'

'Sometimes knives go missing': Teacher says behaviour problem in schools is 'fundamentally about money'
Paul Brand hears from crime correspondent after police will stop attending mental health callouts

'There has to be a line': Crime correspondent asks why it’s the police’s job to respond to mental health emergencies
Ben Kentish clashes with Just Stop Oil activist

‘Civil disobedience gets results’: Just Stop Oil activist clashes with Ben Kentish

Jeremy Corbyn on migration

'Society has been enriched by migration': Jeremy Corbyn does not accept that the UK is 'damaged' by migrants
Ben Kentish

Teacher: 'The education system is fractured from top to bottom'

GB Olympic medalist, Sharon Davies is 'pleased' with the news British Cycling has banned transgender women from competing in elite female events.

Female athlete 'pleased' at British Cycling's ban of trans women in female categories

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit