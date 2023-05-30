Royal Blood frontman mocks crowd and brands them 'pathetic' before storming offstage following Dundee performance

'That was so pathetic': Royal Blood slammed after frontman Mike Kerr showed 'lacklustre' crowd the middle finger before storming offstage in Dundee. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Rock band Royal Blood have been slammed by fans after storming off stage during a live performance over the weekend, labelling the crowd's response to their music "pathetic".

The British band's tantrum took place at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland, on Saturday, May 28, taking to the stage alongside acts including singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi and indie-pop duo Wet Leg.

"I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as no one actually knows who we are," frontman Mike Kerr sarcastically told the crowd before clapping himself.

The comments followed steady but low-level cheering and clapping from the Scottish crowd, as the band were sandwiched between mainstream pop acts including former One Direction star Niall Horan and Anne-Marie.

Introducing bandmate Ben Thatcher, the 32-year-old bassist and singer added: "We're having to clap ourselves because that is so pathetic."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Drummer and vocalist Ben Thatcher could be seen seen swigging from a bottle and spraying its contents from his mouth in the direction of the crowd.

"We are Royal Blood and this is rock music - who likes rock music?" Kerr quipped, before responding: "9 people, brilliant".

The singer then points at what looks to be the camera operator and says: "Will you clap for us - or are you busy?"

"Yes, even he's clapping," Kerr responds, "What does that say about you?" he adds, taking aim at the crowds.

After throwing down his guitar, Kerr can then be seen strolling off stage, arms aloft, raising both middle fingers at the audience before strolling offstage.

Read more: Benedict Cumberbatch and family 'left fearing for lives' as home attacked by knife-wielding chef

Read more: Eamonn Holmes alleges 'total cover-up' at ITV over Phillip Schofield affair

Following his bandmate's departure from the stage, Thatcher can then be seen talking to audience members - even gesturing at them to smile.

The band's performance coincided with the announcement of their new album, Back to the Water Below, which is set for release on September 8.

The band's sneering comments have since received a notable backlash online from bands and fellow musicians alike.

Royal Blood is comprised of two members - vocalist and lead guitarist Mike Kerr and drummer and vocalist Ben Thatcher. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Fellow band Lottery Winners taking to Twitter to write: “Man, some gigs are tough and you have to win over the crowd, but this is exactly how NOT to react.

“Very disappointed with Royal Blood here. No matter what level you get to, you’re never better than the audience,” they continued.

“The arrogance is absolutely off the scale,” another wrote on Twitter.

However, a handful of fans stood in solidarity with the band's response, writing: 'Legends! Blame the people who booked the acts- weren't Royal Blood added as a "surprise guest"? There's a reason why they're playing all over Europe all summer."

"They deserve the crowd to be giving it a bit," wrote another, adding: "Proper music like this is dying now a days. Kids haven't got a clue."