Breaking News

Marvel star Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting and harassing ex-girlfriend

The actor has been found guilty of two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Marvel star Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It ends a nine-month case after Majors, who has starred in Ant-Man and Creed III, was arrested in March this year.

Majors and his girlfriend at the time, Jabbari, got into an altercation while rising an SUV on their way to the actor's apartment in New York.

Jabbari said in court that Majors got physical after she claims to have seen flirty texts on his phone from other women.

Majors struck Jabbari on the head afterwards, she told the court.

Majors had faced three misdemeanor charges for misdemeanor assault, aggravated assault and harassment.

The jury found him guilty of two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault. He was cleared of two other charges.

onathan Majors and Meagan Good are seen leaving court on December 15, 2023 in New York. Picture: Getty

Ms Jabbari, a British dancer, 30, accused Majors of an attack inside the vehicle that left her in "excruciating" pain.

She said he hit her in the head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her middle finger until it fractured.

Majors' lawyers said she was the aggressor, alleging she flew into a jealous rage after reading a text message on his phone sent by another woman.

They said Ms Jabbari had spread a "fantasy" to take down the actor, who was only trying to regain his phone and get away safely.

Read More: Jonathan Majors’ accuser said actor’s ‘violent temper’ left her fearful

Read More: Marvel star Jonathan Majors 'hit ex-girlfriend over the head to cover up infidelity', court hears

The verdict dealt a major blow to Majors, who was on the verge of Hollywood stardom until his arrest in March sent his career into a tailspin.

Once expected to lead the next phase of the Marvel universe as the supervillain Kang the Conqueror, Majors faced an uncertain future with the lucrative franchise after the abuse charges.

The actor has lost other parts and endorsement deals and seen his critically-acclaimed drama, Magazine Dreams, pulled from its scheduled release earlier this month.