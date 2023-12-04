Marvel star Jonathan Majors 'hit ex-girlfriend over the head to cover up infidelity', court hears

Jonathan Majors domestic abuse trial started today
Jonathan Majors domestic abuse trial started today
Hollywood star Jonathan Majors 'hit his ex-girlfriend over the head and twisted her arm behind her back in a bid to hide his infidelity', a court has heard.

Majors, who has stared in multiple Marvel projects, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania and Loki, stands accused of intentional assault, reckless assault, and aggravated harassment.

The Marvel actor was handed a boost when the judge dismissed four of the seven counts he had been facing following an agreement between the prosecution and the defence.

During the trial, which started in New York today, Majors was accused of slapping his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari as they made their way home in New York.

Ms Jabbari allegedly confronted Majors as they took a selfie in New York after seeing a 'flirty message' pop up on her partner's phone.

Majors is also alleged to have thrown Jabbari back into their vehicle when she got out to pursue him.

Jonathan Majors attends the first day of his assault trial in New York City

In his opening statement, prosecutor Michael Perez of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said: "Domestic violence is a pattern of behaviour that betrays an intimate partner's trust and has historically taken place behind closed doors.

"It can take many forms. A derogatory comment, throwing things at a wall, withholding love and affection and physical abuse.

"Abusers use it as a tool to dominate, manipulate and instill fear in their intimate partners so they can have all the power and exercise all the control.

'Its forms may be ever so slight but the psychological and physical effects of domestic violence take a devastating and immense toll on the victims."

Perez continued: "On March 25th 2023, the defendant, Jonathan Majors, committed domestic violence against his then romantic partner Grace Jabbari when he used physical violence to manipulate her, control her and physically hurt her.

"The defendant over the course of relationship with Grace Jabbari used a cruel and manipulative pattern of psychological and physical abuse that culminated in the tragic end of their relationship."

Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case
Grace Jabbari, right, former girlfriend of Jonathan Majors, exits court for a short recession during a trial on his domestic violence case

Majors, who plays the villain Kang in Marvel movies, has been tipped as the new villainous face of the cinematic universe after he was introduced in Loki.

He is expected to play a major part in the next Avengers movie, the Kang Dynasty, which is expected to be released in 2027.

