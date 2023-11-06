‘Avengers’ stuntman, 41, killed alongside his children in horror Halloween crash as family pay tribute

6 November 2023, 09:21 | Updated: 6 November 2023, 09:24

The stuntman and his children were involved in a fatal car crash on October 31.
The stuntman and his children were involved in a fatal car crash on October 31. Picture: Instagram/Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

A Marvel stuntman for films ‘Black Panther’ and the ‘Avengers’ has died alongside three of his children after a car crash on Halloween.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taraja Ramsess, 41, his 13-year-old daughter, Sundari Ramsess, 10-year-old son, Kisasi Ramsess and newborn daughter, Fugibo Ramsess, died after crashing into a tractor-trailer in Georgia on Halloween.

Ramsess, who featured in the Marvel hit ‘Black Panther’, was driving with his children on October 31 when he fatally crashed into a truck on an exit ramp in Dekalb County.

The stuntman and his 13-year-old and newborn daughters were all pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

His 10-year-old son, Kisasi, was rushed to hospital and put on life support but died days later, his family announced.

A 3-year-old girl was also taken to hospital in critical condition. Authorities said she is in serious but stable condition.

The stuntman was known for his work in the film industry, most prominently performing stunts in Marvel's Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, according to IMDB.

Read more: Friends actors gather for private funeral to celebrate life of co-star Matthew Perry

Read more: ‘Sometimes life isn’t fair’: Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf offers update after F1 legend's near-fatal accident

Taraja Ramsess and two of his children were pronounced dead at the scene.
Taraja Ramsess and two of his children were pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Instagram
The crash occurred on Halloween.
The crash occurred on Halloween. Picture: Facebook

Tributes have since poured in for his family, as Ramsess’ mother wrote on Instagram: “All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was. He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking.

“He had a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be. Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance. Oh God! I can't believe they're gone!”

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay also paid tribute, as she wrote: “He walked like a king. And to me, always acted like one.

“Taraja was the first to say yes. Yes, I’ll do my real job and then jump into this wild scene playing a tough guy with a gun for you.

"From there - everyone else said yes too. He was that kind of person.

"Bless his soul. Bless his memory. Bless his loved ones and the many comrades he leaves here as he journeys on."

Taraja Ramsess was known for his work in the Marvel universe as well as other Hollywood movies.
Taraja Ramsess was known for his work in the Marvel universe as well as other Hollywood movies. Picture: Handout

A GoFundMe set up for the family has since raised over $80,000 in support of his mother.

The page reads: “Akili Ramsess, a dear friend and colleague to so many, lost her eldest son, the beautiful and talented Taraja, and three of her grandchildren - Taraja’s 13-year-old daughter Sundari and 8-week-old daughter, and 10-year-old son Kisasi - in a horrific traffic accident on Oct. 31.

“We are not sure what her immediate needs are, but we know there will be many. Anyone who knows Akili knows that her greatest joys are her three boys and 10 grandchildren. Her love and devotion to her family knows no limits.

“I know you share our feelings that this devastating loss is unfathomable, and we are just trying to take a first step in helping Akili down the very long road ahead. Please give what you can.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russian strike claims 19 lives in attack on Ukraine military awards ceremony

Juan Jumalon was shot dead at his home

Radio presenter shot dead inside his home studio in the Philippines in attack live streamed on Facebook

Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken struggles for support in efforts to help civilians in Gaza

Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter said Harry and Meghan's marriage will last 'years not decades'

Meghan and Harry's marriage will last 'years not decades', ex-Vanity Fair editor claims

Alessandra Sorcinelli claims she was told she could remain in the property in perpetuity

Silvio Berlusconi’s heirs in legal fight to cut off bunga-bunga showgirls

Antarctica

Man accused of assaulting woman in Antarctica ‘sent to icefield with students’

Israel Palestinians

Gaza City encircled as Israel splits territory into two

Emily Hand (l) and her father Thomas (r)

Girl whose father said 'it was a blessing' she was killed not abducted by Hamas 'is alive and held hostage'

Nepal Earthquake

Aid trickles in to Nepal after 157 killed in earthquake

Election

Abortion tops agenda in US polls a year before presidential contest

'The Meghanaissance': Meghan planning a comeback

'Meghanaissance': Meghan may return to tv or write a tell-all memoir as part of a comeback

The man fell into the River Ouse and was eventually rescued

Onlookers failed to help drowning man 'and took selfies' after he fell into deep river in Yorkshire

Eight officers were injured during the 'serious disturbances'.

Eight cops injured in Bonfire Night of ‘violence’ as officers petrol-bombed amid clash with youths

Exclusive
The former top Met cop says he thinks the march will be allowed to go ahead

Met 'won't bow to political pressure' over pro-Palestine Armistice Day protest, ex top cop says, amid calls to cancel

Exclusive
Scouts abuse survivors are calling on the charity to make urgent changes to protect children from predators

Scouts urged to make urgent changes to protect children from predators

Harry has 'snubbed' an invite to the King's birthday soiree.

Prince Harry snubs invite to King’s 75th birthday as Charles ‘heartbroken they haven’t been able to solve issues'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thousands have been left without water in Surrey.

‘Major incident’ declared in Surrey as 13,000 homes left without water after UK battered by Storm Ciarán
Australia Car Accident

Five dead after car crashes into pub’s outdoor dining area in Australia

Gaza City has been encircled amid heavy bombing from the IDF ahead of an anticipated ground offensive.

Israel encircles Gaza City and splits strip 'in two' as it ramps up for major assault on Hamas
Medicine shortages in the NHS are 'as bad as they've ever been' as a new report blames Brexit for the supply issues.

NHS drug shortages 'as bad as they've ever been' as experts blame Brexit red tape

Riot police have responded to a mob of youths throwing fireworks and petrol bombs in an Edinburgh suburb on Guy Fawkes Night.

Riot police respond to 'youths throwing fireworks and petrol bombs at officers' in Edinburgh suburb
Oliver Dowden has denied claims that the Conservative party did not deal with several rape claims against one of its MPs.

Dowden denies reports of 'serial rapist' covered up by Conservative party in letter published in exposé
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves from the door of his plane

Blinken steps up Mid East diplomacy with West Bank talks with Palestinian leader

Israel Palestinians

Israeli troops ‘have surrounded Gaza City’ as telecoms hit by another outage

A man is led away by police at the airport in Hamburg

Four-year-old girl safe as Hamburg airport gunman arrested

Snow will return to Britain after a wet and torrid autumn

Exact date that Brits will face 'Arctic blast' of snow and rain after Storm Ciarán heaped misery on the UK

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan and Harry attended a Katy Perry concert in Vegas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Katy Perry's Las Vegas concert - despite 'grudge' over wedding dress comment
Meghan Markle 'wanted to move into Windsor Castle'

Meghan 'wanted to live in Windsor Castle' after marrying Harry but was 'turned down' as Queen felt it 'inappropriate'
William and Kate in Scotland

Princess of Wheels! Kate dazzles kids with cycling skills before caring for 'brave' boy who fell off his bike

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit