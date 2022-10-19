Breaking News

Dozens of babies died needlessly in one of NHS’ worst-ever maternity scandals, harrowing report reveals

19 October 2022, 11:51 | Updated: 19 October 2022, 12:34

Dozens of babies died or were left brain damaged by poor care at one of England's largest NHS trusts, a damning inquiry has found.
Dozens of babies died or were left brain damaged by poor care at one of England's largest NHS trusts, a damning inquiry has found. Picture: Family handout/PA

By Emma Soteriou

At least 45 baby deaths could have been avoided across two Kent hospitals, a review has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dr Bill Kirkup, chairman of the independent inquiry into maternity at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust, said his panel had heard "harrowing" accounts from families receiving "suboptimal" care, with mothers ignored by staff and shut out from their own care.

"An overriding theme, raised us with time and time again, is the failure of the trust's staff to take notice of women when they raised concerns, when they questioned their care, and when they challenged the decisions that were made about their care," the report said.

Of 202 cases reviewed by the experts - dating back to 2009 - the outcome could have been different in 97 cases, the inquiry found.

In 69 of these 97 cases, it is predicted the outcome should reasonably have been different and could have been different in a further 28 cases.

Of the 65 baby deaths examined, 45 could have had a different outcome if nationally recognised standards of care had been provided.

Dr Bill Kirkup during Wednesday's conference.
Dr Bill Kirkup during Wednesday's conference. Picture: Screengrab

When looking at 33 of these 45 cases, the outcome would reasonably expected to have been different, while in a further 12 cases it might have been different.

Meanwhile, in 17 cases of brain damage, 12 (72% of cases) could have had a different outcome if good care had been given, of which nine should reasonably have been expected to have had a different outcome.

In nearly half of all cases examined by the panel, good care could have led to a different outcome for the families.

Speaking about the issues, Dr Bill Kirkup said: "This is a cruel practice that ends up with families being denied the truth.

"That's a terrible way to treat somebody in the name of protecting your reputation."

He added: "I do recommend a statutory provision for this.

"It would place a legal duty on public bodies to be truthful and not to conceal problems."

Read more: NHS to set up ‘war rooms’ to cope with ‘toughest winter on record’

Read more: NHS waiting list hits record high breaching 7million for the first time ever

The study marks the culmination of an independent inquiry into maternity at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust
The study marks the culmination of an independent inquiry into maternity at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: PA

The study, which marks the culmination of an independent inquiry into maternity at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust, describes how newborn babies died due to poor care spanning several years.

East Kent runs major hospitals, with its main maternity services at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital (QEQM) in Margate and the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford.

Health Minister Dr Caroline Johnson said: "I am deeply sorry to all the families that have suffered and continue to suffer from the tragedies detailed in Dr Bill Kirkup’s review.

"We are committed to preventing families from going through the same pain in future and are working closely with the NHS to continue improving the quality of care for mothers and babies with support teams for trusts, backed by £127 million to grow the workforce and improve neonatal care.

"We take these findings and recommendations extremely seriously and will review them all in detail ahead of publishing a full response."

Harry Richford died seven days after his emergency delivery, and an inquest found that his death at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate was "wholly avoidable".
Harry Richford died seven days after his emergency delivery, and an inquest found that his death at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate was "wholly avoidable". Picture: Family handout

The families of babies who received poor care at the trust were the first to read the findings of Dr Kirkup's inquiry.

He said the findings had left families feeling "substantial anger" with the room being filled with "a great deal of emotion".

The family of baby Harry Richford, who died a week after his birth at the QEQM in 2017, have long campaigned for answers after saying their concerns were repeatedly brushed aside by hospital managers.

The trust was fined £733,000 last year for failures in Harry's care after he suffered brain damage.

A previous inquest ruled his death was "wholly avoidable" and found more than a dozen areas of concern, including failings in the way an "inexperienced" doctor carried out the delivery, followed by delays in resuscitating him.

Among them were also the parents of Archie Batten, who died in September 2019 at the QEQM.

A coroner ruled he died of natural causes "contributed to by neglect" and "gross failure".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss had a fiesty PMQs with Sir Keir Starmer

'Gone, gone, gone, when are you going?': Tetchy Truss insists she is a 'fighter not a quitter' in make-or-break PMQs

Jimmy Cherizier,

UN to vote on sanctions to curb violence in Haiti

Kate Middleton's mother's business has launched in the US

Party Pieces to break America! Kate Middleton's mum launches family business in the US

Ms Aleena died in June

Man, 29, to stand trial for murder and attempted rape of Zara Aleena after refusing to leave cell

Flood victims

World Bank ‘estimates Pakistan floods caused 40 billion dollars of damage’

Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi says Vladimir Putin sent him vodka and ‘sweet letter’

More rail strikes have been announced, including on Bonfire Night

Mick Lynch plots Bonfire Night strikes as he accuses rail bosses of 'torpedoing negotiations'

Mason Greenwood has been bailed

Man Utd star Mason Greenwood to be released from jail after being bailed on charges of attempted rape

Meghan said she was 'treated like a bimbo' on Deal or No Deal

Meghan's former Deal or No Deal co-star shuts down claim she was 'treated like a bimbo' in show

Danny Masterson

Rape allegations against ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson detailed in court

Essex's chief constable said people should not launch fireworks at eco activists

'Don't blast fireworks at eco activists - it's illegal', warns cop responsible for Dartford Crossing operation

Boris Johnson will be looking at polls 'with interest' while on holiday, says former adviser

Boris Johnson will be looking at polls 'with interest' while on holiday in the Caribbean, says former adviser

Cardi B

Cardi B accused of ‘humiliating’ man with suggestive cover art image

Hong Kong scenes

Hong Kong offers new visa to woo talent amid ‘brain drain’

Iranian climber

Controversial Iranian climber receives hero’s welcome in Tehran

Putin could blow up a nuke south of Ukraine, Western officials fear

Fears grow Putin will explode nuke near Ukraine as defence secretary holds crisis talks in Washington

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman kisses her son's coffin

Ukraine’s power and water supplies attacked again by Russia

Malnourished children

Half a million children at risk of starvation as Yemen conflict escalates

Inflation has increased again, driven by high food prices, stoking fears about whether pensions will increase in line with it

Inflation pushed back up to double figures as Govt warned abandoning pension pledge would be 'devastating'
Mark Drakeford shakes with rage as he launches blistering attack on Welsh Tory leader after question on NHS waits

Mark Drakeford shakes with rage as he launches blistering attack on Welsh Tory leader after question on NHS waits
US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year

An icon of St Nicholas

Tomb of original 'Santa Claus' Saint Nicholas discovered in Turkey - more than 1,600 years after his death
Suella Braverman has hit out at the 'tofu-eating wokerati'

Suella Braverman slams 'Guardian-reading, tofu-eating wokerati' for eco-protest chaos

Dr Sydney Watson

Woman gets compensation after 'being sandwiched between two obese people' on flight

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden speaks during a press conference on the arrest of Wesley Brownlee

Suspected serial killer in California charged with three counts of murder

Kristin Smart

Man ‘caught by podcast’ convicted of killing California student 25 years ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rail strikes

Rail strikes expected after 'intransigent negotiations', said former transport adviser Andrew Gilligan
Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
'I would sacrifice myself for the future of our generations to come.'

Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

Armed Forces Minister says he'd quit if defence spending commitment were to change

James criticises Liz Truss' dismissal of Chancellor

‘It’s like a ventriloquist sacking a dummy for saying the wrong thing’: James O’Brien lambasts the PMs dismissal of Chancellor
Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the government and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget

‘These people are doolally!’: James O’Brien rips into the govt and Brexiteers after multiple U-turns over mini-budget
Hunt

'I think she’s a goner!': Columnist says Liz Truss will 'have to be forced out' by the Tory Party
Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

'I'm going to sort it': Met chief says evidence shows there are officers in force treating women appallingly

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit