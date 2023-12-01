Matt Hancock admits affair with Gina Coladangelo was 'damaging' to public confidence during pandemic

1 December 2023, 14:00

Matt Hancock had admitted his affair impacted public confidence in the government.
Matt Hancock had admitted his affair impacted public confidence in the government. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Matt Hancock has admitted that his affair with Gina Coladangelo was "damaging" to public confidence during the pandemic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former health secretary was asked about his "transgression" during his second day answering questions at the Covid inquiry on Friday.

Mr Hancock stepped down from his government role in June 2021 after a clip emerged of him kissing Ms Coladangelo during a time of strict Covid rules.

CCTV footage showed him embracing the then aide at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

In his resignation announcement, Mr Hancock said he owed it to the public to "be honest when we have let them down as I have done".

Read more: Cummings a 'malign actor' and 'missed opportunities': 11 revelations from Matt Hancock's Covid inquiry appearance

Read more: Matt Hancock insists he is 'no liar' as he blames 'toxic culture' in No10 for Covid failings

Matt Hancock speaking at the Covid inquiry
Matt Hancock speaking at the Covid inquiry. Picture: PA

Inquiry counsel Hugo Keith KC said: "I'm sure you acknowledge the incredible offence and upset that was caused by that revelation."

Mr Keith asked if Mr Hancock thought it impacted on the "public's propensity to adhere to rules".

"Well, what I'd say is that the lesson for the future is very clear," he said.

"And it is important that those who make the rules abide by them, and I resigned in order to take accountability for my failure to do."

Mr Keith said the resignation "must have been a reflection of the fact that you understood the importance of, or the deleterious consequences of, rule-breaking or guidance-breaking on public confidence in the public at large".

Mr Hancock replied: "Yes."

At the time of the footage, the country was in the middle of Step 2 of the lockdown roadmap which meant that non-essential shops were open but hospitality businesses were closed.

Social distancing was still in force and people could not socialise indoors with anyone not in their household or support bubble.

The guidance provided by the government for workplace offices at the time said: "You should maintain social distancing in the workplace wherever possible."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

APTOPIX The AP Interview Zelenskyy

Ukrainian special forces ‘bomb two Russian trains on Siberian railway’

Havering Council has scrapped the Hanukkah plans

Havering council u-turns on plans to scrap installation of Hanukkah menorah after sparking fury among locals

Romania National Day

Tens of thousands watch military parade marking Romania’s national day

Shane MacGowan's wife revealed the cause of The Pogues frontman's death

Shane MacGowan's wife reveals star's cause of death as tributes pour in for The Pogues frontman

Israel Palestinians

Israel urges civilians to leave homes in Gaza as war with Hamas resumes

Snow was spotted as far south as London on Friday

-10C big freeze hits UK: Met Office extends weather warnings with more snow forecast for tonight

North Macedonia Russia OSCE

Russia ‘will not review its goals’ in Ukraine, says Lavrov

Meghan has insisted she didn't leak the names of the royals at the centre of the race scandal to Omid Scobie

Meghan insists she didn't leak names of royals at centre of race row to Endgame author Omid Scobie

Children look at a washing machine. British Gas customers can get paid to reduce their energy this evening

Nearly half-a-million British Gas customers can get paid to reduce energy this evening

Pontins' Prestatyn and Camber Sands sites are set to shut with “immediate effect”

Pontins closes holiday parks with 'immediate effect' leaving Brits ‘heartbroken’ and holidays in disarray

Aslef train drivers have voted to go on strike

Rail misery continues as train drivers vote to go on strike for another six months

Police powers are minimising the effectiveness of protests - with groups like Just Stop Oil now being arrested within just 10 seconds.

Police powers are minimising the effectiveness of protests with eco-groups arrested within seconds

Nepal Same Sex Marriage

Nepalese couple vow to continue campaigning after same-sex marriage recognised

Mehmet Koray Alpergin (right) and Gozde Dalbudak (left) were snatched as they returned home from an Italian restaurant in Mayfair, central London, last October, the Old Bailey was told

Thugs guilty of killing DJ after torturing him to death while kidnapped partner heard his dying screams

Madagascar Election

Madagascar’s top court ratifies presidential election result after boycott

Susan Hall said her wallet had been stolen and the incident was an example of crime being out of control in London

'She dropped it': Good Samaritan who returned Susan Hall's 'stolen' wallet reveals he found it between Tube seats

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aslef union has promised rolling strikes between 1 and 9 December

Will your train journey be affected over the Christmas period? December strikes explained

King Charles warned Cop28 that the 'hope of the world' rested on the Dubai summit's shoulders today

'Hope of the world' rests on Dubai climate summit, King Charles tells Cop28

A Met Police officer tasered a 10-year-old girl

Father of girl, 10, tasered by police says officer's actions are a 'green light to go around tasering anybody'
Dozens of schools have been forced to close amid the snowfall

Dozens of UK schools forced to close as Brits wake up to snow - see the full list

Japan US Osprey Crash

Japan voices concern about US military using Osprey aircraft after fatal crash

Thousands of families face being kicked out of their homes ahead of Christmas

'It's about not having anywhere for my kids to sleep': 12,500 families face eviction by Christmas
Engineers were called to the scene after an overhead cable failing left 700 passengers without power or working toilets.

‘Inhumane’ conditions as Eurostar passengers stranded for eight hours without toilets or power
Israel Palestinians

Israeli jets hit Gaza targets after week-long truce expires

Snow has blanketed parts of the UK and more is set to fall today

UK snow: Cold health alerts issued as snow blankets parts of UK

Snow has fallen in areas around the UK after one of the coldest Novembers in years. Credit: Alamy

Health alerts issued and elderly people told to 'wear more layers' as South-east England sees earliest winter snow in 15 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Omid Scobie has insisted he never sent out a book including two royals' names amid racism allegations

Dutch translator on Omid Scobie's Endgame insists she was sent manuscript with two royals' names in race row
William and Kate dazzled on the red carpet as they brushed off Scobie's claims

William and Kate all smiles on red carpet as royals brush aside storm around Omid Scobie's book Endgame
The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they welcomed the Crown Prince and Princess of Sweden at Windsor Castle today

Kate and William are all smiles as they welcome Swedish Royals amid ongoing Omid Scobie race row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit